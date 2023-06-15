Texas man accused of killing grandparents found on roof of home, shot by deputies, HCSO says

Man accused of killing his grandparents allegedly injured in shooting involving HCSO in NW Harris County

HOUSTON – A man accused of killing his grandparents in the Houston area overnight was taken into custody following a shooting with Harris County deputies.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, that the couple was found dead during a wellness check in the 12800 block of Foxboro, located in northwest Harris County.

Their grandson, who has not been identified, was suspected in their deaths after he allegedly made comments about a murder he was involved in, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told the station.

He was located around midnight about a mile away on the roof of a home in the 11800 block of Cathy Drive.

After deputies arrived, they allegedly exchanged gunfire with the suspect, and the suspect was hit.

“He was a bit hidden and when they encountered him, we believe gunfire was exchanged,” Gonzalez told KPRC. “We’re trying to confirm that he did indeed shoot but our initial indication was that he did fire at deputies. Deputies returned fire, striking him several times, at least.”

He was taken to the hospital and is in fair condition, Gonzalez said in a tweet early Thursday morning. No deputies were injured.

He added that it appeared the 72-year-old man and 70-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds.

Update: suspect is said to be in fair condition. The two deceased persons (male 72 y.o. & female 70 y.o.) at the Foxburo residence, are believed to be the suspect’s grandparents. It appears that both sustained gunshot wounds. Both locations are in fairly close proximity,

1/2 https://t.co/bgKTuLrscb — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 15, 2023

Read also: