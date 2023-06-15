1 person dead in shooting at North Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead following a shooting at a North Side apartment late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at an apartment complex near San Pedro Avenue, not far from Highway 281.

According to police, the victim and his girlfriend were hanging out at an apartment with two other people when a man started talking about the victim’s girlfriend. That’s when, police say, the man left, came back with a gun, and shot the victim several times.

Police said the victim was driven to a nearby hospital in Alamo Heights and was then taken to University Hospital, where he later died.

The gunman fled the scene and has not been found.

The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.