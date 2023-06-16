Three dead, dozens injured after tornado strikes Perryton

Three people were killed and scores were injured in a tornado that hit Perryton, a town of about 8,100 people in the Panhandle.

At least three people in Perryton, a town of about 8,100 people in the Panhandle, died when a tornado hit the city Thursday afternoon in a storm that wounded more than 100 other people, Ochiltree County Sheriff Terry Bouchard told local media Friday morning.

Three people who had previously been reported missing were found.

The extent of damage was not immediately clear as officials from various agencies said they were beginning to survey the area, but images posted on social media by local reporters showed cars with shattered windows, leveled buildings and downed trees.

Officials from the local utility, Xcel Energy, said in a statement the city was without power Thursday night because facilities were de-energized for safety purposes.

"Transmission lines supplying the city with electricity have sustained damage and many lower voltage distribution lines are down in the city," utility officials said. "Xcel Energy personnel are working to ensure the safety of Perryton residents and first responders. An estimated time of restoration is not yet available."

Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday night directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to send road workers, saw crews and an emergency medical task force, among other resources.

“I encourage all Texans to heed the guidance of state and local officials and to take all necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones,” Abbott said in a statement. “We remain ready to quickly provide any additional resources needed over the course of this severe weather event.”

This is a developing story.

