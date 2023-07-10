Man told investigators he fatally shot close friend, threw her body in lake during argument, police say

Daniel Burch, 35, has been charged with murder, according to the Grapevine Police Department.

GRAPEVINE, Texas – Police in North Texas have arrested a man who they say shot a friend during an argument and dumped her body in a lake.

Police said that on Thursday afternoon, a passerby spotted a body near the spillway at Grapevine Lake, about 30 miles northwest of Dallas.

Police initially said that when they pulled the body from the lake, the victim had “signs of trauma inconsistent with drowning.”

The victim was later identified as Jennifer Holmes, of Lewisville.

After authorities identified Holmes as the victim, they interviewed Burch, as he had been living with her at the time of her death.

Burch told investigators that they were close friends and on Wednesday, they got into an argument on the way to the lake.

He said he pulled over on Fairway Drive and shot Holmes multiple times, according to a news release from police.

Authorities said he then dumped her body in the water.

“Some of the evidence in this case was discovered more than a mile away from where the victim’s body was recovered,” police said in the release, adding that there was a “thorough and extensive search.”

Burch was taken into custody at the Tarrant County Jail, where he is being held on a $150,000 bond.

