21-year-old admits to producing child pornography, posting it on social media

LAREDO, Texas – A 21-year-old Laredo man is facing a minimum of 15 years in prison after admitting to recording sexual material of a minor and posting it to social media.

Victor Antonio Puente rented a motel room in Laredo on June 5, 2022 and used his cell phone to record him sexually assaulting a minor female victim, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas.

He then uploaded the content to social media.

Investigators say a forensic analysis of Puente’s cell phone revealed videos of him assaulting the victim and filming her naked body while she slept.

Puente initially denied that the minor victim was in the room, but law enforcement officials were able to locate her and take her to a local hospital for observation and treatment.

“The minor victim’s family was able to discover Puente’s location from a third-party and contacted law enforcement,” The U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Webb County Jail records show Puente was booked on June 7, 2022 and charged with possession of child pornography, indecency with a child - sexual contact, providing alcohol to a minor, harboring a runaway and false reporting.

Puente’s sentencing will take place on Sept. 28. He will stay in custody until his sentencing date, where he faces a minimum of 15 and up to 30 years in federal prison.