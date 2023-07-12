Austin suspends partnership with state police after trooper pulls gun on 10-year-old

Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles at the Texas Capitol in 2018. Austin officials asked state troopers to help patrol city streets amid a shortage of offices and growing response times to emergency calls.

The city of Austin has terminated its widely criticized partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety in which state troopers helped local police patrol city streets.

Gov. Greg Abbott first sent DPS troopers to Austin in late March, at the request of Austin Mayor Kirk Watson. The move was supposed to support the city’s police department, which has been struggling with staffing vacancies and long response times to 911 calls.

But in the weeks after, data showed state troopers were disproportionately arresting Black and Latino residents.

“From the start of this partnership with DPS, I said I wanted Austinites to feel safe and be safe. Recent events demonstrate we need to suspend the partnership with DPS. The safety of our community is a primary function of City government, and we must keep trying to get it right,” Watson said in a Wednesday statement. “This partnership was an innovative approach to address acute staffing shortages that were years in the making. However, any approach must be in sync with Austin values.”

The suspension of the partnership comes after a state trooper aimed a gun at a 10-year-old during a traffic stop on Sunday. A DPS trooper pulled over Carlos Meza near his South Austin home because the vehicle was missing paper plates, FOX 7 Austin reported. When his son left the vehicle to use the restroom, the trooper pointed a gun at him. It also comes after a trooper shot a man in the arm following a car chase, KXAN reported.

DPS temporarily paused the partnership in May to send troopers to the border after the end of Title 42. Now, the partnership will not resume.

According to April data from the Travis County Attorney’s Office, about nine out of 10 people arrested were Black or Latino. State and local officials at a May City Council meeting said DPS was largely patrolling predominantly Latino neighborhoods at the request of Austin police; APD leaders said the areas were chosen because they have the highest crime rates and largest number of 911 emergency calls

A similar pattern emerged when Abbott sent DPS to Dallas after a spate of homicides four years ago. Weeks into that deployment, residents raised concerns they were targeting people of color on the city’s south side. The experiment in Dallas ended three months in, after state troopers shot and killed a Black man during a traffic stop.

