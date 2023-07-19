FBI offers cash reward for information about Texas ‘sticky note bandit’

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force needs the public’s help identifying and locating a man, dubbed the “Sticky Note Bandit,” who has committed four bank robberies since early July.

HOUSTON – Federal authorities are offering a cash reward for anyone who helps identify and locate a suspect known as the “Sticky Note Bandit.”

The man is linked to four bank robberies in Houston. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the robber.

Four bank robberies:

Wednesday, July 5, 1:30 p.m. - Suspect entered Hancock Whitney Bank located at 2979 North Loop West in Houston dressed as a female. He approached a teller and handed them a threatening note written on a sticky note which demanded cash. The robber left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Tuesday, July 11, 12:09 p.m. - Suspect entered Wells Fargo Bank located at 13106 Woodforest Blvd in east Houston dressed as a female. He waited in line, approached the teller and handed the teller a threatening note written on a sticky note demanding cash. The teller walked away from the counter and locked themselves in the back room for safety while the suspect remained in the lobby before fleeing on foot with no money.

Thursday, July 13, 3:30 p.m. - Suspect entered Wells Fargo Bank located at 6255 Bissonnet Street in southwest Houston dressed as a female. The robber approached a teller and handed them a threatening note written on a sticky note demanding cash. He left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Tuesday, July 18 - Suspect entered Bank of America on San Felipe Street in Houston dressed as a female, FBI-Houston reported. Authorities didn’t provide further details but noted it was the suspect’s fourth robbery in less than two weeks.

FBI officials said nobody was hurt during any of the robberies.

The robber is described as being five feet, eight inches tall with a thin/medium build.

During the last three robberies, he wore a black wig, black sunglasses, a blue medical mask, a green women’s style sweater, black women’s ballet flats, and carried a black purse, according to a press release.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this robber. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000.

Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through their website, www.crime-stoppers.org, or the Houston Crime Stoppers mobile phone app which can be downloaded for both iPhone and Android devices. All tipsters remain anonymous.