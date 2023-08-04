ERCOT issues Weather Watch for Texas as sizzling heat continues

SAN ANTONIO – The Electrical Reliability Council of Texas has issued a Weather Watch due to high temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves

The Weather Watch is in effect Sunday and Monday. According to KSAT 12 meteorologists, the high temperature for Sunday is forecast for 104 degrees and 105 degrees for Monday.

“Grid conditions are expected to be normal during a Weather Watch,” ERCOT said in a news release. “ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid and will continue our reliability-first approach to operations.”

ERCOT set a new, unofficial August and all-time peak demand record of 83,593 MW on Tuesday.

ERCOT’s 6-day Supply and Demand dashboard is showing the possibility of a new all-time peak demand record next week. The dashboards will update in real time as the week progresses. There is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand. So far this summer, ERCOT has set seven new all-time peak demand records. Last year, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records, surpassing 80 GWs for the first time ever.

ERCOT encourages everyone to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS) at https://www.ercot.com/txans. Texans can also monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at https://www.ercot.com.

CPS Energy is encouraging customers to voluntarily reduce their electricity use, especially during the peak hours of 3 - 8 p.m. Under CPS Energy’s color-coded conservation awareness notification system, the utility declared a Yellow Day for greater San Antonio all this week and into Monday.

Also on KSAT.com: