CPS Energy launches color-coded conservation notification program

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy is launching a color-coded conservation notification program to aid customers in managing their energy bills and conserving energy.

According to CPS Energy, this conservation level awareness program is aligned with the City of San Antonio’s existing Beat the Heat initiative.

With rising temperatures this summer, “the new notification program will educate customers on simple tips to conserve energy throughout what is expected to be a long, hot summer,” said CPS Energy Interim President & CEO Rudy D. Garza.

The program has four color-coded energy conservation levels to show customers how to use simple conservation tools that will help lower energy usage.

CPS Energy will communicate the conservation level through the company’s website, electronic billboard messages, social media, and various other public outreach efforts, the utility said.

Most days will be Green Days, which call for everyday conservation actions. If additional conservation is needed during peak energy demand hours, CPS Energy will elevate the status to a Yellow Day, recommending increased conservation measures to customers.

Orange Alerts and Red Alerts will only be issued if the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the statewide grid manager, declares grid reliability is at risk, said CPs Energy.

