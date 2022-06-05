Early-season 100° heat wave expected around San Antonio this week

Each day highs will be near or above 100°

Spring 2022 has been brutally dry and hot for San Antonio and the metro area. In fact, this past May was the hottest May on record.

As we round the corner into the summer months, things will continue to be hot for the start of June — very hot.

Here’s what you need to know:

Unusually hot

Get ready for August-like temperatures in early June. A “heat high” will allow for temperatures to be ten degrees above average each day with highs forecast to be at or above 100° each day for the week of June 5.

The last time San Antonio experienced three or more consecutive triple-digit days in early June (on or before June 10) was 1948 — 74 years ago.

Tips to stay cool

Make sure you protect yourself, your children, and your pets during a heat wave (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Even though we are very used to the heat in South Central Texas, it’s important to remember that heat-related illness can affect anyone if you don’t take precautions. Here are some helpful tips to avoid heat stroke:

Limit strenuous activity outdoors, especially during the peak heat of the day. (1 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Drink plenty of water.

Check on those who don’t have air-conditioning.

NEVER leave children or pets in a vehicle.

Provide pets with plenty of water and shade. Better yet — bring them inside.

If you or someone you know needs a place to stay cool, the City of San Antonio has opened several cooling centers around the city this week.

What does this mean for the rest of summer?

While it’s impossible to get into specifics, often, by the time we’re entering June, soils are somewhat saturated from healthy May rains. Saturated soils prevent temperatures from rising quickly.

However, May was dry, so soils are dry and the atmosphere will likely warm more easily. Unless we get rain from a tropical system, soils will likely stay dry and drought will worsen. This could mean a hotter summer than usual, where we could potentially have a higher number of triple-digit days than average.

Why so hot?!

The primary reason for our unusually hot start to June is because La Niña conditions are ongoing. La Niña is a climate pattern in the Pacific Ocean, which usually results in warmer, drier weather for South Central Texas.

That being said, climate change causes Texas temperatures to average about two degrees warmer than in the 20th century, thus giving the “edge” ahead. In fact, since 1970, San Antonio has seen 37 additional summer days where the temperature is above average. Basically, San Antonio summers are getting hotter because of climate change.

Since 1970, summers are getting hotter in San Antonio (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

