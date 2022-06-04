City of San Antonio opens cooling centers in response to high heat indexes

SAN ANTONIO – With the heat index expected to reach more than 100 degrees this weekend and through next week, the City of San Antonio has opened cooling centers to provide relief from the heat.

The cooling centers provide residents a place to cool off to help prevent heat-related illnesses, city officials say.

The cooling centers will be available to the public during normal business hours. Those interested can visit the San Antonio Office of Emergency Management websites for a map and listing of the cooling centers.

And with record-high temperatures, the city wants to remind everyone that it is essential to remember the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke if individuals are exposed to high temperatures for extended periods of time.

Warning signs of heat stroke include red skin, nausea, vomiting, and weak pulse, according to the city. It is essential to drink plenty of water to ensure relief and hydration.

Those traveling with children or pets should not leave them in vehicles. If you see a child or pet locked in a hot car, call 911 or San Antonio Animal Care Services at 210-207-4738.

VIA said they are offering free trips to and from the cooling centers, as long as they remain open.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal reiterates that the County is still under a burn ban. With dry winds forecasted through the weekend, a simple spark can ignite a grassfire.

CPS Energy said they are also closely monitoring the expected high-power demand due to the high temperatures. According to the energy company “people can save energy and money on their utility bills by following tips that can be found on the Energy Saving Tips webpage.

While the expected high temperatures won’t affect indoor water service, Stage 2 outdoor watering rules are in place due to Edwards Aquifer levels. Watering outdoors during the week is allowed only between 7 to 11 a.m. and 7 to 11 p.m. on your designated day, according to the According to the City of San Antonio.

