Don’t let scorching heat burn out your HVAC system

Air conditioning expert offers suggestions to avoid problems with HVAC

Patty Santos, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Pictured are HVAC systems, courtesy of Pixabay. (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – A working HVAC system is the only saving grace to survive the scorching heat felt this week.

Alex Hernandez with San Antonio Air said crews have been busy this week, with daily calls to service air conditioners at local homes nearly doubling.

“Customers calling about systems just not blowing cold air, drains clogged up, so they’ll see water dripping from their front porch,” he explained.

Hernandez said when the AC stops working, it’s best to call a trusted company. But there are some steps homeowners can take to avoid major problems.

He recommends switching out your air filter every month, keeping the blinds or curtains closed in your home, using ceiling fans to help cool off the home, and keeping entryways closed.

