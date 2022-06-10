Temperatures soar over the weekend, heat advisory in effect

As if it hasn’t already been hot enough, temperatures are forecast to climb over the weekend. San Antonio is expected see highs around 104° both Saturday and Sunday. Here’s what you need to know:
- Heat index values could reach as high as 108, prompting heat advisories for much of the area.
- You’ll want to limit your time outside and stay hydrated.
- Check on elderly people, those who are sick, as well as those who don’t have AC.
- NEVER leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.
The heat is forecast to subside some next week, however, it will still be hot and humid.