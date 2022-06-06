Rising temperatures could lead to heat exhaustion. Here’s what to look for.

SAN ANTONIO – Parents know that taking the kids outdoors could guarantee a speedy bedtime in the summer months, but too much sun and not enough water can lead to health risks.

Hassan Zia drove his family from Dallas to spend the weekend at SeaWorld, but after a couple of hours in South Texas heat, it proved to be unbearable for them.

“We did not go to the water park. We only went to the other side of SeaWorld, so we saw the orca show and all of that... it was very, very hot. Very, very hot,” Zia said.

Too much sun can lead to heat exhaustion, which means your body doesn’t have enough water to keep your body cool.

Yvrella Cruz tries to avoid it.

“Normally parents don’t come between certain times because it gets really hot. So either in the morning or when the sun starts going down,” Cruz said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are some signs that can indicate when heat exhaustion is coming on:

Keep an eye out for headaches, dizziness, nausea and a rise in body temperature.

If you notice these symptoms, call for medical care.

While waiting for help, put the person experiencing heat exhaustion in a shaded area.

Remove any extra clothing like socks or shoes and wash their head and neck with cold water.

Since many of the city pools don’t open until next Saturday, many parents chose to beat the heat at Hemisfair Park.

“This is perfect because I don’t have to worry about the kids,” Zia said. “They’re a little too young to be in the water or in the water park for too long. So this is safe for them.”

The City of San Antonio has opened cooling centers to prevent heat-related illnesses. Starting Monday, an additional nine cooling centers will open specifically for seniors.

