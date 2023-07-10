CPS Energy encourages customers to conserve energy, declares ‘Yellow Day’ for Monday, Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – With highs forecast to be at or above 100 degrees this week, CPS Energy is encouraging customers to voluntarily reduce their electricity use, especially during the peak hours of 2 - 7 p.m.

Under CPS Energy’s color-coded conservation awareness notification system, the utility declared Monday and Tuesday as a Yellow Day for greater San Antonio. Customers are asked to conserve energy using the following tips:

Set thermostats two to three degrees higher from 2 – 7 p.m.; set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home. The optimum energy-saving temperature is 78 degrees.

Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.), especially during peak demand hours.

Use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler. Remember: fans cool people by moving air across the skin. They don’t cool rooms and should be turned off in empty rooms.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Close shades and blinds on windows exposed to direct sunlight.

Charge electric vehicles after 10 p.m.

Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shutoff from 2 – 7 p.m.

To conserve energy at work, business customers are encouraged to:

Minimize the use of lighting and electric equipment as much as possible.

Consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

Additional conservation tips can be found by clicking here.

CPS Energy is in close communications with ERCOT and will provide customer and community updates as needed. If conditions change, CPS Energy will partner with the City of San Antonio, Bexar County, suburban cities and other stakeholders to help communicate any potential urgent messages. CPS Energy customers are strongly encouraged to update their contact information with the utility to stay informed of emergencies. Updates can be made online in Manage My Account or by calling CPS Energy during regular business hours at 210-353-2222.

Customers are reminded that outages can happen that are unrelated to any grid conditions. Some common causes include vehicles hitting poles and animals or balloons that may get into power lines. Community cooling centers are open for customers experiencing an outage or who may need relief from the heat.

To track statewide electricity demand:

View daily peak demand forecast, current load, and available generation at www.ercot.com

Follow ERCOT on Twitter (@ERCOT_ISO) and Facebook (Electric Reliability Council of Texas).

Sign up for the ERCOT mobile app (available for download at the Apple App Store and Google Play).

Subscribe to the Emergency Alerts list on http://lists.ercot.com

