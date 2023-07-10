San Antonio’s Summer Superlatives: Which years set records? 🤔🥵☔

San Antonio's Summer Superlatives.... Which record will you find most impressive?

If you’ve been here long enough, you know that stretches of triple-digit temperatures and dry weather are normal for San Antonio.

But which years were the hottest? Driest? Rainiest? And when was the longest stretch of triple digit weather?

Well, before we take a look at the Alamo City’s summer records, here are a few notes about the data:

Meteorological summer is defined to occur within the months of June, July and August

Records for San Antonio have been kept since 1885

The hot details

Highest maximum temperature: 110 degrees Fahrenheit on Aug. 28, 2011. NOTE: Hot temperatures can also occur in September, technically meteorological fall. In fact, the hottest temperature in the Alamo City ever recorded was 111 degrees Fahrenheit recorded on September 5, 2000.

Longest stretch of consecutive 100+degrees Fahrenheit days: 21 days in 1962 from July 24 to August 13

Most 100 degrees days: In 2009, San Antonio experienced 58, 100 degree days from June through August

Hottest summer: Average temperature of 88.1 degrees Fahrenheit in 2022

Driest summer: 1.38 inches of rain fell in the summer of 2009

Longest stretch without rain: 63 days in 1993 from June 26 to August 28

Relief to reflect on

Wettest summer: 25 inches of rain accumulated in 2007

Coolest summer: Average temperature of 78.9 degrees Fahrenheit in 1903

Lowest minimum temperature recorded in a summer: 48 degrees Fahrenheit on June 3, 1919

Tropical totals

During the summer, San Antonio can be impacted by tropical storms. In fact, it’s one of the few ways the Alamo City can see rain during the summer. Using NOAA’s interactive Historical Hurricane Tracks, approximately 30 tropical systems have impacted South Texas within a 60-mile radius of San Antonio. Here are some notable mentions: