San Antonio’s Summer Superlatives: Which years set records? 🤔🥵☔

If you’ve been here long enough, you know that stretches of triple-digit temperatures and dry weather are normal for San Antonio.
But which years were the hottest? Driest? Rainiest? And when was the longest stretch of triple digit weather?
Well, before we take a look at the Alamo City’s summer records, here are a few notes about the data:
- Meteorological summer is defined to occur within the months of June, July and August
- Records for San Antonio have been kept since 1885
The hot details
- Highest maximum temperature: 110 degrees Fahrenheit on Aug. 28, 2011. NOTE: Hot temperatures can also occur in September, technically meteorological fall. In fact, the hottest temperature in the Alamo City ever recorded was 111 degrees Fahrenheit recorded on September 5, 2000.
- Longest stretch of consecutive 100+degrees Fahrenheit days: 21 days in 1962 from July 24 to August 13
- Most 100 degrees days: In 2009, San Antonio experienced 58, 100 degree days from June through August
- Hottest summer: Average temperature of 88.1 degrees Fahrenheit in 2022
- Driest summer: 1.38 inches of rain fell in the summer of 2009
- Longest stretch without rain: 63 days in 1993 from June 26 to August 28
Relief to reflect on
- Wettest summer: 25 inches of rain accumulated in 2007
- Coolest summer: Average temperature of 78.9 degrees Fahrenheit in 1903
- Lowest minimum temperature recorded in a summer: 48 degrees Fahrenheit on June 3, 1919
Tropical totals
During the summer, San Antonio can be impacted by tropical storms. In fact, it’s one of the few ways the Alamo City can see rain during the summer. Using NOAA’s interactive Historical Hurricane Tracks, approximately 30 tropical systems have impacted South Texas within a 60-mile radius of San Antonio. Here are some notable mentions:
- Hurricane Harvey: Harvey made landfall near Port Aransas on Aug. 25, 2017. San Antonio International Airport accumulated 2.19 inches of rain over the course of five days.
- Tropical Storm Hermine: Hermine made landfall along the north-east coast of Tamaulipas, Mexico, on Sept. 6, 2010. As the hurricane traveled north over the next few days, San Antonio received a total of 6.52 inches of rain.
- Tropical Storm Erin: Making landfall near Rockport on Aug. 16, 2007, Erin moved north-west bringing San Antonio a total of 5.79 inches of rain.
- Hurricane Claudette: Claudette made landfall on July 15, 2003, near Port O’Connor. San Antonio was lucky to receive 1.70 inches of rain.
- Tropical Storm Danielle: Danielle made landfall near Galveston on Sept. 5, 1980 with 4.18 inches of rain received in San Antonio.