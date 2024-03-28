Texan wins $1 million Powerball ticket; jackpot increases to $935 million

Someone in Texas won $1 million in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night, and the jackpot is still up for grabs.

According to the Texas Lottery, the winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at Kroger 456 at 2709 Cross Timbers in Flower Mound, northwest of Dallas.

The ticket matched the numbers selected — 37, 46, 57, 60 and 66 — but not the Powerball of 8. The winner did not choose the Power Play option, which would have doubled the amount.

Wednesday night’s drawing did not produce a winner for the Powerball jackpot. It now stands at an estimated $935 million.

The Powerball jackpot has been growing for months, since the last winner on New Year’s Day. There now have been 37 consecutive drawings without anyone hitting the top prize.

The game’s odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to create big jackpots that will grab attention and increase sales.

The $935 million prize for the next drawing Saturday night is for a sole winner who is paid over 30 years through an annuity. Winners usually opt for a cash payout, which for the next drawing would be an estimated $449.7 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.