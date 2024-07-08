Hurricane Beryl updates: Texas sees dangerous storm surge and rainfall after Category 1 storm makes landfall

Ominous clouds accompany a heavy band of rain in Houston on July 7, 2024, the eve before Beryl made landfall on the Texas coast.

Beryl makes landfall in Texas as Category 1 hurricane July 8, 2024 at 5:37 a.m.

Hurricane Beryl made landfall near Matagorda around 4 a.m. Monday as a Category 1 Hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm strengthened through Sunday evening and had maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour when it came ashore. A 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center warned about life-threatening storm surge and inland flooding Monday.

Hundreds of thousands of Texans are without power, including many in coastline counties such as Brazoria and Matagorda, according to PowerOutage.us. The full scope of the storm's damage is not yet clear — and it could cause more Monday as it moves northeast through the state.

The hurricane center said the coast was experiencing life-threatening storm surge. It also warned of flash floods throughout the southeastern portion of the state as the storm continues moving inland, bringing five to 10 inches of rain to some areas — or up to 15 inches in some isolated places.

Category 1 storms primarily damage unanchored mobile homes, shrubbery and trees. They can also do extensive damage to electricity lines and cause power outages that last several days.

— Pooja Salhotra

Heavy rain, flash floods expected across eastern Texas July 8, 2024 at 5:00 a.m.

A wide swath of Texas is expected to receive several inches of rain Monday as the remnants of Beryl is forecast to move northeast across the state. The National Hurricane Center said that up to 10 inches could fall in some places — and some isolated areas of the state may receive 15 inches.

The center warned that the rain could cause flash flooding. Some river flooding could also occur Monday. Beryl is expected to weaken from a hurricane to a tropical storm later on Monday.

Tornadoes are also possible across along the upper Texas coast and across parts of East Texas on Monday.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Sunday that Texans living east of Interstate 35 could bear the brunt of the storm.

“Residents sheltering in place should take precautions right away for sustained wind, heavy rain, flooding, storm surges on the coast, and possible tornados,” Patrick said.

— Brandon Formby

A National Weather Service graphic shows potential rainfall from Hurricane Beryl, which made landfall near Matagorda at about 4 a.m. on Monday. The storm is expected to move northeast on a track through East Texas, finally leaving the state early Tuesday. Credit: National Weather Service

What should I do after a hurricane hits? July 8, 2024 at 5:00 a.m.

Stay away from flood waters and damaged power lines. Don’t enter damaged buildings. Take photos and document damages to your home or property. Residents are also encouraged to document their storm damages and losses through a state-run online survey to help state officials understand the extent of the damages.

Organizations like the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and local volunteer organizations can help you find food, shelter and supplies, as well as even assist you with clean-up efforts.

Government and community resources may be available to help with recovery. Disaster declarations from the governor and president may free up federal funds for recovery assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. People cannot receive disaster aid and insurance assistance for the same damages, so insured Texans should file claims through their existing policies before applying for FEMA assistance.

— Maria Probert Hermosillo and Pooja Salhotra