Millions of Texans still lack power as temperatures climb

Miguel Angel Mendez sweeps off his front porch next to his family after unclogging debris from storm drains in front of his house caused by Hurricane Beryl on Monday, July 8, 2024, in Houston. The Mendezes have only lived in their Robindell house for a month.

Millions of Texans remain without power Tuesday as temperatures warm into the 90s and the heat index is projected to push past 100 in parts of the state, one day after Hurricane Beryl’s deadly winds and rain caused widespread damage.

On Tuesday, most electricity customers in coastal Brazoria and Matagorda counties lacked power, as did most of Polk, San Jacinto and Montgomery counties. A sizable portion of Harris County, the state’s most populous, also remained without power.

Utility officials and state leaders have said it will likely take days to get everyone’s electricity back on — and temperatures are projected to rise steadily over the next week, National Weather Service Meteorologist Ryan Knapp said.

Temperatures in the 80s and 90s can create unsafe conditions for high-risk individuals, especially in a home with no power, and finding ways to keep cool will be paramount, he said.

“The upper 80s can obviously heat the inside of the home pretty quickly,” Knapp said.

Heat is known as a silent killer. The harm it causes can be more complex than, say, a tornado or fire. But extreme heat causes more deaths per year than any other weather-related hazard, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Heat can make people weak, dizzy and faint. In severe cases, people develop heat stroke that causes organ damage or death.

Climate change driven by people burning fossil fuels has only exacerbated this risk in Texas, making summers more intense.

CenterPoint Energy expects to get power back to a total of 1 million customers by the end of the day Wednesday. As of 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, 1.7 million customers still lacked power.

CenterPoint is the main electricity provider in Harris County, the state’s most populous and the one that bore the brunt of the storm.

In their Monday update, the company said they would prioritize restoring power to facilities critical to health and public safety. Customers in the hardest-hit areas could experience extended outages, the company stated.

“This will be a multi-day restoration event,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said during a briefing Monday evening.

North of Houston, 90% of Montgomery County customers served by Sam Houston Electric Cooperative were without power, as were 90% of Polk County customers and 100% of Trinity County customers, according to Sam Houston Electric Cooperative, that region’s main provider.

“This will be a multiple-day effort to restore the system,” Sam Houston Electric Cooperative wrote on social media platform X Monday morning. “Please make necessary arrangements to keep yourself and your family safe.” The company also wrote that they had deployed approximately 500 lineman, contractors and vegetation crew and expect more to arrive today.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for multiple counties in Southeast Texas with temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values up to 106 degrees. Officials warned people to drink water, wear light clothing and limit outdoor activity to avoid heat-related illnesses.

“When you factor in not only having no AC, warmer temperatures, and then also a higher heat index, that increases humidity, that muggy feeling out there, which adds to the uncomfortable feeling,” Knapp said. “With the heat index being higher, it can definitely lead to heat stress and heat related illness. It makes it feel like it's significantly warmer out there than it actually is.”

