Did FAFSA delays impact your decisions about college or housing? Share your story with us

A delayed rollout of the new FAFSA resulted in schools sending students their financial aid packages later than usual. If you had problems with FAFSA that affected your decisions about where to go to college, The Texas Tribune has been reporting on how this year’s complicated, problematic Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) rollout has affected students’ decisions about college. The delayed rollout of the revamped form meant that some schools awarded financial aid packages later than usual.

For many students, their decision to attend a particular school is heavily dependent on how reasonable the cost of attendance will be. For schools located in high-cost-of-living cities, financial aid can be the deciding factor in whether or not a student can afford housing and other expenses there. If you have been impacted by these issues, The Texas Tribune wants to hear your story and share how these delays have influenced your college decision-making process.

We want to continue reporting on how this year's FAFSA complications have impacted students' decisions about college and housing. If you are a current or incoming student affected by these issues, we would like to hear from you. Please fill out this form to share your experience with us.

We will not publish any information without first contacting you.

