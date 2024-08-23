Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw retiring after 15 years as state’s top law enforcement officer

Steve McCraw, the director and colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, at the state Capitol on June 8, 2023.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw announced Friday he will retire at the end of the year, marking an end to a 15-year tenure defined in recent years by his agency’s flawed response to the Uvalde school shooting and its role in the state’s border crackdown, Operation Lone Star.

McCraw broke the news while delivering a commencement address at a DPS trooper graduation ceremony.

“It’s rather an easy thing to do, because I know Gov. Greg Abbott will ensure that my replacement is as good and likely better than I am at this particular job,” McCraw said.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

