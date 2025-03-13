Texas Tech University closes Lubbock campus after fires, power outages cause evacuations

A statue of Will Rogers in the heart of the Texas Tech University campus in Lubbock.

Several buildings at Texas Tech University in Lubbock were evacuated Wednesday night after officials said an explosion in a manhole near a substation caused multiple fires that could be seen emerging from underground across parts of the campus and widespread power outages in the area.

Emergency officials, who were called about reports of a gas leak just after 7 p.m. near campus, found flames shooting out of manholes, a Lubbock Fire official said during a press conference. Video from the Texas Tech campus posted by local news station KCBD shows green flames spewing from one manhole.

“It's too early to say exactly what we're dealing with there,” Lubbock Fire Captain Jon Tunnell said during the press conference when asked about the cause for the fire’s discoloration.

A university spokesperson also confirmed there was an underground explosion inside one manhole on campus near Engineering Key, a central portion of the campus, which prompted evacuations in that area. No injuries have been reported, but a fire official just past 10 p.m. Wednesday said the campus was still a “very active” scene.

The explosion caused outages across campus and at the nearby Texas Tech Health and Science Center. A spokesperson said power has been shut down to the entire campus as repairs begin. Officials had no information on whether appointments at the health center, which is also experiencing power outages, would be affected.

Student halls have not been evacuated, however students were encouraged to avoid campus if they were not already present and leave in the morning if they are able to do so. Spring Break for Texas Tech students was set to start Monday, however the university announced it will be closed for the remainder of the week.

