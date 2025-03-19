Amanda Edwards to run to succeed the late-U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

WASHINGTON — Former Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards will run for the 18th Congressional District following the death of U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner, D-Houston, Edwards announced Wednesday.

“My commitment to this community has never wavered, and I will continue to fight for the opportunities and resources our district needs,” Edwards said in a social media post. “We need the next generation of new leaders in Washington to combat Trump’s attacks on jobs, healthcare, and education.”

In an interview with The Texas Tribune, Edwards focused on the importance of the community and said she would bring new ideas and a fresh approach to the “turmoil” in Washington. She said President Donald Trump’s reversals of executive orders has caused angst and concern in the district.

Republicans control all branches of the federal government, and Democrats have been listless since Trump’s victory in November. Since falling out of power, Democrats have not messaged to supporters how to donate or how to focus their attention, Edwards said.

“Right now we’re not hearing that strategic vision on the defensive side,” she continued. “I don’t believe that sitting aside at this time is the right answer.”

Edwards unsuccessfully ran for the seat twice last year. She faced off against U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee in the 2024 Democratic primary. Jackson Lee won the primary but died before the general election, opening the party’s nomination anew. Edwards came in second place in that race to Turner, the former mayor of Houston.

Turner died earlier this month, leaving another vacancy. Gov. Greg Abbott has the power to call a special election to fill the seat and has wide latitude to decide when it would be.

The seat is a Democratic stronghold, containing historically significant neighborhoods to Houston’s Black community. Jackson Lee represented the district from 1995 until her death last year, making her one of the longest serving members of Texas’ congressional delegation at the time. Whoever wins the Democratic nomination is likely to hold onto the seat for years.

The vacancy has attracted other candidates to float their names. Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee announced earlier this that he was running for the Democratic nomination. Jackson Lee's daughter, Erica Lee Carter, is serving as his campaign chair. She briefly represented the district after a special election last November until Turner took over in January. Menefee has secured other high-profile endorsements, including former U.S. Reps. Colin Allred and Beto O'Rourke, who both challenged U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Isaiah Martin, a former staffer for Jackson Lee, also said he was running earlier this week. State Rep. Jolanda Jones, D-Houston, said on social media that she was taking “a hard look” at running.

Edwards served on the Houston City Council from 2016 to 2020, focusing on small businesses and workers’ rights, especially for women and minorities. She ran in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in 2020 to challenge Sen. John Cornyn but came in fifth place, losing to M.J. Hegar. Edwards ran for Houston mayor in 2023 to replace the outgoing Turner, but dropped out of the race when Jackson Lee announced she was also entering the race.

Edwards in turn ran to replace Jackson Lee, but the two wound up running against each other for the congressional seat after Jackson Lee lost the mayoral race to former state Sen. John Whitmire. Jackson Lee won the Democratic primary by nearly 23 percentage points.

Edwards pitched herself last year as a young candidate who could build seniority and serve for years in the House. It was a contrast she made to Turner, who was 69 during last year's race. Edwards is 43. Because Jackson Lee's death occurred after the Democratic primary, meaning a committee of 88 Harris County Democratic Party officials selected the replacement nominee. Edwards was the runner up to Turner, losing 41-37.

