Gov. Greg Abbott sets Nov. 4 special election to fill U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner’s seat

Gov. Greg Abbott addresses the Federalist Society during an event at The University of Texas Law School in Austin on April 3, 2025.

Gov. Greg Abbott has set Nov. 4 as the special election date to fill the congressional seat left vacant by former Rep. Sylvester Turner’s death — a timeline that leaves the solidly Democratic seat vacant for at least seven months as Republicans look to drive President Trump’s agenda through a narrowly divided Congress.

Turner, a former Houston mayor and state lawmaker, died March 5, two months into his first term representing Texas’ 18th Congressional District. State law does not specify a deadline for the governor to order a special election.

With Turner’s seat vacant, the House breaks down to 220 Republicans and 213 Democrats, allowing the GOP to win a majority on the floor with three defections from their ranks. If Turner’s seat were filled, the GOP could withstand only two defections.

Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic minority leader, have pressured Abbott to call a special election, threatening to sue if the Republican governor continued to hold off on scheduling the contest.

Turner was elected to Congress last year after his predecessor and political ally, former U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, died of pancreatic cancer while also serving out her term.

Congressional District 18 is a solidly blue district encompassing downtown Houston and several of the city’s historic neighborhoods, including Third Ward and parts of The Heights and Acres Homes.

