Toilet to tap: El Paso is about to embark on a whole new way to save its limited water supply

Contractors work on expanding the Roberto Bustamante Wastewater Treatment Plant in El Paso on March 5. By 2028, the utility expects treated wastewater from the plant to be further purified at the new Pure Water Center next door to produce up to 10 million gallons of drinking water.

This article is part of Running Out, an occasional series about Texas’ water crisis. Read more stories about the threats facing Texas’ water supply here.

EL PASO — It all starts with a flush of a toilet.

Wastewater travels underground through this arid city’s pipes to a wastewater treatment facility where it goes through multiple treatment steps to filter out contaminants. The next step is purification. Membranes filter out contaminants at high pressure. Ultraviolet light and chlorine disinfect the water. A dash of minerals is added.

The end result? Clean drinking water.

Behind this effort is El Paso Water, the utility that serves 220,000 homes, businesses and government agencies in far West Texas. The Pure Water Center, which is expected to be fully operational in 2028, is the agency's latest attempt to use every drop of water and make it drinkable — a solution the city sees as essential for its future.

El Paso has become a national leader in water innovation — pioneering brackish groundwater desalination, wastewater reuse, and aggressive conservation efforts, according to water experts. Now, it's taking another step forward. This advanced water purification system will deliver 10 million gallons daily in a city that used roughly 105 million gallons per day last year. Some say it will be the first direct potable reuse, or “toilet-to-tap” facility in the country.

Inside a primary clarifier, resembling petri-dish tanks, heavy solids and grease sink to the bottom and machines skim off particles at the top at the Roberto Bustamante Wastewater Treatment Plant in El Paso. Credit: Justin Hamel for The Texas Tribune

Left: Sewage sludge from the Roberto Bustamante Wastewater Treatment Plant is dewatered before being trucked to and disposed of in open fields. Right: Treated water leaves the plant to be reused for irrigation in El Paso. Credit: Justin Hamel for The Texas Tribune

Other cities have reused wastewater for drinking, including Big Springs. However, they send it to a reservoir or river where it blends with surface water and then treat it again before it reaches taps. El Paso’s facility will be the first to send purified water straight into the distribution system — pipe to pipe.

Gilbert Trejo, vice president of operations and technical services at El Paso Water, said the utility gained public support and eased the “ick factor” by educating residents on how the project maximizes the city’s existing water supply.

“A lot of cities pay money to bring water to their community through reservoirs or investing in water importation. We owe it to our customers to develop our current water,” Trejo said.

As Texas faces mounting water challenges, with lawmakers searching for solutions to an impending water crisis — including transporting water from water-rich areas to dry ones through pipelines — some water experts say El Paso's approach could serve as a blueprint for other cities, especially those in West Texas, where communities get little to no rain and have limited water resources to tap into.

El Paso, a city of nearly 679,000 people, occupies a unique geographic and hydrological position. Nestled in the far western corner of Texas, it sits at the headwaters of the Rio Grande within the state, where the river first enters Texas after flowing through Colorado and New Mexico. Just across the U.S. border lies Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, a city of about 1.5 million, and to the northwest the state of New Mexico. El Paso’s water challenges are deeply interconnected with its neighbors, making water management a complex balancing act between three governments and multiple agencies.

Like much of the state, El Paso relies on two main water sources: groundwater from its aquifers and surface water. The city’s two underground aquifers, the Hueco Bolson and Mesilla Bolson supply about 55% of the city’s water supply. While the Rio Grande, fed by snowmelt from Colorado and stored in New Mexico’s Elephant Butte Reservoir before being released downstream to farmers and cities, supplies about 40% (in a year without drought). Both supplies are shrinking and becoming increasingly unreliable.

Experts warn that this freshwater supply may only last a few more decades at current usage rates. Elephant Butte is at historic lows, sometimes holding just 6% of its capacity. The city’s surface water allotment, which last year was from March to October, is predicted to dwindle to about eight weeks this year. This has city leaders juggling as they determine how much water to suck out of its aquifers.

While some border towns are just now beginning to face severe water constraints, El Paso has been grappling with that for decades. Unlike other parts of Texas, where massive reservoirs were built after the devastating drought of the 1950s to store rainwater for dry years, El Paso’s dry climate — where annual rainfall averages less than 9 inches — reservoirs have never been a viable option for El Paso.

The Rio Grande supplies about 40% of El Paso’s water supply. Experts worry that freshwater supply will only last a few more decades at current usage rates. Credit: Justin Hamel for The Texas Tribune

Shane Walker, director of the Water and the Environment Research Center at Texas Tech University said El Paso has become one of the most progressive water utilities in the country.

“They're always thinking ahead. They're thinking 50 years or even 100 years down the road,” Walker said. “There are so many other water utilities that benefit from El Paso Water leadership because they're willing to to spend the extra work to figure things out the first time.”

El Paso became a leader out of need

Inside the utility’s water center, or TecH2O, there’s a timeline of the city’s water history. A black and white photo from 1892 shows the city’s first water supply plant — a small building and water pipe bursting with water flowing into a canal.

In the early 1900s, the city relied almost entirely on groundwater from the Hueco and Mesilla Bolsons. As the population grew, city leaders recognized that groundwater alone wouldn’t be enough. In the 1920s, the Rio Grande Project was developed to manage and distribute river water each year for irrigation. Again, there was still not enough.

El Paso’s pioneering efforts in water reuse began in the 1960s, when the city started using treated wastewater for irrigation. By the 1980s, the Fred Hervey Water Reclamation Plant was treating wastewater to drinking water standards using ozone disinfection — one of the earliest examples of advanced water reclamation in the country. That treated wastewater was used to replenish the aquifer. (Today it’s sold to El Paso Electric Company for cooling towers, and used to water a golf course, parks and a cemetery in the city.)

In the 1990s, El Paso expanded its recycled water program with a purple pipe system that delivered treated wastewater for irrigation and industrial use. Within that same decade, the city also launched conservation rebate and incentive programs, including a toilet rebate program that offered a $50 rebate per toilet, up to two toilets per household, for customers who purchase water-efficient toilets that use 1.28 gallons per flush, as opposed to older toilets that use as much as six gallons per flush.

“This time was a massive change in the way people thought about water and used water,” said Jennifer Barr, the utility's water conservation manager.

As the city’s water challenges intensified, El Paso continued to diversify its water portfolio. In 2007, it opened the Kay Bailey Hutchison Desalination Plant, a large inland desalination facility capable of producing at max capacity 27.5 million gallons of fresh water daily from brackish groundwater. The city has also embraced aquifer recharge, storing treated water underground for future use. It also reuses treated wastewater for irrigation or to replenish and maintain the Rio Bosque Wetlands, a 372-acre nature preserve located near the U.S.-Mexico border along the Rio Grande.

Jennifer Barr, TecH20 Center’s water conservation manager, says the center hosts educational field trips for students where they learn about how to reduce their water consumption. Credit: Justin Hamel for The Texas Tribune

Left: An exhibit depicting the water reclamation in El Paso at the TecH20 conference and learning center. Right: Painted Dunes Desert Golf Course receives water treated by the Fred Hervey Water Reclamation Plant. Credit: Justin Hamel for The Texas Tribune

The city has also secured additional water rights from nearby Dell City. However, treating and transporting the water 90 miles to the city will be expensive. The water from the city would need to be desalinated.

Since the 1990s, the utility has delivered more than 180,000 acre-feet of recycled water for irrigation and industrial use, helping to reduce the amount of groundwater pumped from aquifers. That’s enough to supply water to 1 million Texans for a year. Recycled water — 80,000 acre feet — has also been used to recharge the Hueco Bolson Aquifer.

Meanwhile, the city's conservation programs have cut water use by 40% since the 1970s. Without these efforts, the utility estimates it would need to produce an additional 35,000 acre-feet of water each year to meet current demand. Although the city has a drought contingency plan in place to manage water shortages, it hasn’t implemented mandatory water restrictions since 2003 — when a severe river drought forced residents to limit outdoor watering to once a week.

What can the state learn from these water leaders?

Generations of El Pasoans have developed what Trejo, with the water utility, calls a “high water IQ,” shaped by constant drought and the unpredictable Rio Grande. Many grew up with the utility’s smiling mascot, Willie the Waterdrop, which some residents remember from when they were young.

“The generation that grew up having to be very water conscious are now the adults in the room,” Trejo said, which he sees as an opportunity.

This long-standing awareness helped El Paso gain public acceptance for its new toilet-to-tap project. More than a decade ago, El Paso Water launched an outreach campaign, training employees to deliver a clear, informative pitch. They put together a 30-minute presentation that walked residents through the city’s history of water reuse, explained why the next step was necessary, and broke down the advanced treatment process.

Over the course of a year, the utility visited 30 community organizations, including neighborhood associations, rotary clubs, and news media outlets. The discussions weren’t one-on-one but held in group settings, where residents could ask questions and voice concerns.

The timing helped. The region was just coming off the severe 2013 drought when El Paso had only six weeks of surface water left and had to ask residents to cut back. That fresh memory underscored the need to prepare for the future, according to the utility’s spokesperson.

The Pure Water Center broke ground earlier this year and may be the nation's first direct potable use system or "toilet-to-tap" facility. Credit: Justin Hamel for The Texas Tribune

The utility’s message was simple: “toilet-to-tap” was a logical next step. By the time the project moved forward, the groundwork had already been laid for community buy-in.

An initial survey in 2013 showed 84% of residents approved the concept — proof, Trejo says, that years of public education paid off.

While “toilet-to-tap” may sound unappealing, utility experts emphasize that advanced treatment removes pharmaceuticals, forever chemicals and other contaminants, with multiple safeguards built in. The water from the resident's sink, shower or toilet is so thoroughly purified that minerals are added back for taste.

The state’s environmental regulator, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, authorized El Paso Water to begin construction of the advanced purification facility in October 2024. The utility broke ground earlier this year.

As water supplies dwindle nationwide, other cities are watching. Two Arizona cities are already exploring similar systems.

“When you're the first one to do something novel and unique, it's a pain in the butt,” Robert Mace, executive director of the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University, said. “But once that first entity goes through and figures it all out, it becomes easier for everyone else.”

El Paso isn’t the first Texas city to attempt direct potable reuse. Big Spring in West Texas became the first in the U.S. to treat wastewater for drinking in 2013, blending the purified water with raw water before sending it to a treatment plant. Wichita Falls implemented a temporary system during a severe drought in 2014. Several other Texas cities, including San Marcos, Buda, and Marble Falls, are looking to implement direct reuse projects as part of their water supply planning for the future, according to Mace.

Trejo says this approach offers a smarter alternative to expensive new reservoirs or water pipelines.

Gilbert Trejo, vice president of operations and technical services at El Paso Water, stands in front of 72 RO membranes at the Kay Bailey Desalination Plant in El Paso. The membranes clean salty water and make it drinkable. Credit: Justin Hamel for The Texas Tribune

Left: El Paso Water's mascot, Willie the Waterdrop, stands behind a stack of applications offering cash to residents who replace their toilets with high efficiency models. Right: Jessiel Acosta tests the water hardness of the raw water feeding into the Kay Bailey Hutchison Desalination Plant. Credit: Justin Hamel for The Texas Tribune

“Everything is about recycling — except water? If we’re investing in desalination, why not reuse what we already have?” he said.

At a state level, Trejo said he is disappointed that water recycling is not more part of the water strategy discussions at the Capitol.

Lawmakers are expected to pledge billions of dollars to save the state’s water supply. Most of the conversation has been around what water experts call “new water supply.” That includes desalination or the process of removing salt from seawater or brackish groundwater to make the water drinkable. Another strategy: constructing pipelines to transport water from the water-rich regions of Texas to arid, drought-stricken areas. Some worry that other water strategies, like what El Paso is doing, will get left out of the funding.

“Communities will need to have funding,” Trejo said. “If the state is not going to include water recycling in the discussion, it will affect us greatly.”

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation awarded El Paso $3.5 million in 2019 for the facility’s design. It later committed an additional $20 million in 2022 to support construction. The total project cost is currently estimated at $295 million. The utility says it continues to pursue additional state and federal funding.

According to recommendations in the state water plan, Texas could rely on direct potable reuse for 62,000 acre-feet per year by 2070 — enough to supply 372,000 people annually.

The money is important. But it won’t solve every crisis.

El Paso has approached water management with preparation rather than panic. That steady, forward-looking mindset has helped build the trust with the public needed to take bold steps driven by vision, not desperation.

Trejo’s advice to other utilities: Start preparing now.

Disclosure: El Paso Electric Company and Texas Tech University have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

