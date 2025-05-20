Texas Legislature moves to build Texas Life Memorial on Capitol grounds

If installed on the grounds of the Capitol, the Texas Life Monument would be a replicate of the National Life Monument, which depicts a woman and an unborn.

The Texas House passed a resolution Tuesday approving the construction of a Texas Life Monument at the state Capitol. The statue will replicate the National Life Monument originally installed in Rome and depicts a pregnant woman.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 19 was authored by Sen. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, and passed the House by a vote of 98-44. Rep. Once Gov. Greg Abbott signs off on the resolution, it goes to the State Preservation Board, which will consider the plan for the monument's construction.

Caroline Harris Davila, R-Round Rock, who sponsored the resolution, spoke in support of the monument. She said the statue will provide Texans with “a public space to reflect on the beauty and sanctity of the love of a mother for her child.”

“The monument would serve as a peaceful space for families to honor motherhood, the strength of women, and the hope and beauty of human life,” Harris Davila said.

Harris Davila also emphasized that the monument will not depict a uterus or any female reproductive organs that might sexualize the statue. According to her, it will be funded entirely through private donations, not public money.

The statue will be installed on the grounds of the Capitol complex.

Later this week, the House is expected to vote on Senate Bill 31, known as the “Life of the Mother Act.” The bill aims to clarify when doctors in Texas can legally perform abortions to save a woman’s life. For example, it defines what constitutes a medical emergency and explicitly permits doctors to remove fetal remains after a miscarriage.

However, critics argue that the bill still falls short of adequately protecting women's health. Since Texas banned nearly all abortions following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, at least three women have died and dozens have been denied necessary medical care.

