Texas House Democrat kills bill to allow smaller homes on smaller lots

A proposal to allow smaller homes on smaller lots in Texas cities — part of a slew of bills intended to tame the state’s high home prices and rents — died by a procedural move in the Texas House Sunday.

Senate Bill 15 — a top priority of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who leads the Senate — would have reduced the amount of land cities require for single-family homes in new subdivisions. That would give homebuilders the flexibility to build smaller homes on less land, reducing the final cost of the home.

Some city officials as well as neighborhood activists who oppose new housing balked at the idea, arguing the proposal would be an undue incursion on cities’ ability to say what kinds of housing can be built and where.

The bill included narrow language designed to prevent it from taking effect within a mile of a police training center in Dallas County. Rep. Ramon Romero Jr., D-Fort Worth, raised the proposal to kill the bill, stating that language was out-of-bounds. The proposal was upheld, preventing the House from further discussing the bill.

Romero did not immediately return a phone call and text requesting comment.

State Rep. Gary Gates, a Richmond Republican who carried the bill in the House, said he’s looking for ways to resurrect the bill but doing so would be difficult given that the Legislature is running out of time. The legislative session ends June 2.

The bill sought to reduce the ultimate cost of a home by reducing how much land homebuyers would ultimately be required to purchase. Major cities in Texas tend to require single-family homes to sit between 5,000 and 7,500 square feet of land, according to a Texas Tribune analysis. The bill would have barred cities from requiring homes in new subdivisions to sit on more than 1,400 square feet. That provision wouldn’t have applied in existing neighborhoods, and new subdivisions would have to sit on at least five acres of land.

Given higher home prices and high interest rates, reducing the amount of land is necessary to give would-be homebuyers a path to homeownership, Gates said.

“If you’re in a house that you bought a number of years ago, life looks good to you,” Gates said of the bill’s opponents. “We don’t live in that world anymore.”

The proposal is part of a package of GOP bills aimed at reining in the state’s high home prices and rents by allowing more homes to be built. Texas builds more homes than any other state but not enough to keep up with demand amid the state’s population boom.

The state needs 320,000 more homes than it has, according to an estimate by the housing advocacy group Up For Growth. As a result, home prices and rents have skyrocketed, housing advocates and experts say.

Lawmakers this year have advanced proposals aimed at reducing red tape and local regulations to let more homes be built. Legislators have pushed bills to allow apartments and mixed-use developments along retail and commercial corridors and additional dwelling units in the backyards of single-family homes.

They’ve also pushed legislation to make it harder for landowners to stop new homes from being built near them and to allow homebuilders to more quickly obtain city building permits. None of those bills has yet reached the governor’s desk.

House lawmakers are also expected to take up other housing affordability bills Sunday. Those bills aim to make it easier to convert vacant office buildings into residences and encourage the construction of smaller apartments. They also would bar cities from outlawing manufactured homes and relaxing rules in college towns that restrict how many unrelated adults can live in a home.

On Sunday, the Senate is expected to vote on House Bill 24, a priority for House Speaker Dustin Burrows. It aims to make it more difficult for property owners to block new housing.

