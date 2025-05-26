Texas Republicans want to block cities' gun buyback programs

(Scott Stephen Ball For The Texas Tribune, Scott Stephen Ball For The Texas Tribune)

The Texas Senate gave preliminary approval Monday to a bill that would prevent cities or counties from holding a gun buyback program.

The proposal also seeks to stop local governments from sponsoring or organizing such a program.

State Sen. Bob Hall, R-Edgewood, told lawmakers Monday it was a “necessary guardrail against misuse of local authority.”

Much of the debate on House Bill 3053 focused on the often fraught relationship between local governments and the state Legislature. State Republican lawmakers have spent multiple legislative sessions reining in city councils in the state’s largest metro areas, which are often run by Democrats.

State Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, asked Hall who is best to make choices for a community: the state or a city council.

Hall said all levels of government have an equal role in serving the people.

“I don’t agree that they always know what’s best for the people just because they’re closest to them,” Hall said.

West said the bill usurps the authority of city council members to make decisions for their constituents. Hall said the bill is about making sure money is not wasted on things that are “ineffective.” West called it bad policy.

“What you’re doing is telling people the government closest to the people is not best for them,” West said.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, said state lawmakers are stewards of state dollars, but not city money.

“No disrespect, but how dare you come to me and tell me what the City of San Antonio should do with their tax dollars?” Gutierrez asked.

Gutierrez then listed out several recent policies pushed by Republicans — banning social media, renaming the Gulf of Mexico, and the F.U.R.R.I.E.S. Act — that he says go into big government territory.

Other parts of the debate did focus on the merits of buy-back programs, which Hall called “ineffective.” He also suggested the programs insinuate that gun ownership is illegal.

State Sen. Jose Menendez, D-San Antonio, said his city and Houston have held successful gun buyback events. The voluntary program in San Antonio exchanged weapons for gift cards.

“People were happy to take something that was going unused and exchange it for something they could take care of their family with,” Menendez said.

Hall responded that “it’s not the role of government to go out and buy people’s guns in order for them to be able to buy their food.”

State Sen. Borris Miles, D-Houston, brought up situations where people want to dispose of old firearms or collections that were left behind from deceased family members. Miles asked how people would be able to do this without buyback programs. Hall said again they could sell the guns, but Miles said the reality of the situation is more dangerous than Hall thinks. Miles said some of the people in his community would be forced to put them in the trash.

“One solution doesn’t fit all,” Miles said. “Everybody doesn’t go to gun shows, everybody doesn’t know how to go online or have computer access to sell a firearm.”

The Senate will vote on the bill one more time before it has final approval.

