TribCast: Did lawmakers improve Texas’ infrastructure?

Recommended Videos

Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Texas legislators gaveled out yesterday, but not before passing bills that will impact Texas’ infrastructure for years to come. Matthew and Eleanor are joined by Texas Tribune environmental reporter Alejandra Martinez and Permian Basin reporter Carlos Nogueras Ramos for a closer look at the major changes coming to Texas’ water and electrical systems. Plus, the TribCast gang experiences our own poetically timed power outage.

Watch the video above, or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.

Today’s episode of the TribCast is sponsored by the City of Corpus Christi, Texas REALTORS and Water Grows.

First round of TribFest speakers announced! Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Maureen Dowd; U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio; Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker; U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff, D-California; and U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas are taking the stage Nov. 13–15 in Austin. Get your tickets today!