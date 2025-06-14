Texas DPS warns state lawmakers of “credible threats” after two Minnesota legislators shot

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The Texas Department of Public Safety warned state lawmakers and legislative staffers Saturday of “credible threats” to legislators planning to attend an anti-Trump rally at the Capitol in Austin, hours after two Democratic Minnesota legislators and their spouses were shot earlier Saturday morning.

The DPS alert was sent out just before 1 p.m. Saturday, according to screenshots of emails obtained by The Texas Tribune, and a DPS spokesperson told the Tribune the Capitol was evacuated shortly after. The warning came hours before several Texas federal, state and city elected officials are scheduled to speak at a protest against President Donald Trump in downtown Austin at 5 p.m.

DPS’ notice did not specify the nature of the threats to lawmakers and the agency did not immediately provide more details to The Texas Tribune on Saturday.

“DPS will collaborate with all local, state and federal law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our citizens and state property, as well as to protect individuals exercising their constitutional rights to assemble and free speech,” a statement from the agency read.

Officials scheduled to speak at the Capitol protest include Democratic U.S. Reps. Greg Casar and Lloyd Doggett; Democratic state Reps. Lulu Flores and John Bucy III; and Democratic state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt.

Protests, marches and rallies condemning the Trump administration are taking place across Texas and the country Saturday. The events are in response to a range of his policies, including his immigration enforcement tactics, and what many critics consider his authoritarian actions. The demonstrations coincide with the Trump administration’s planned military parade in Washington, D.C., which falls on the president’s birthday and the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary.

Texas organizers of some of the “No Kings” and “Kick Out The Clowns” demonstrations have stressed their protests will be nonviolent.

Earlier Saturday morning, a man dressed as a police officer in Minnesota shot two two state legislators and their respective spouses at their homes, according to the Associated Press. Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, were killed in one of the shootings, according to Governor Tim Walz’ office. Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were also shot multiple times in their home.

In a separate email also sent to Texas lawmakers and Capitol staff, Texas House Administration Chair Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, said officials are taking “all necessary precautions.”

“I am in communication with our federal partners, and currently, it seems to be an isolated incident,” Geren said in the statement. “However, we’re always concerned about copycats and those who this attack might inspire.”

