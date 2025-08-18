Debates over THC, abortion pills, STAAR and more resume as Democrats return for second special session

House Speaker Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, gavels in the House at the start of the second special session on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.

Texas House Democrats are back in Austin after leaving the state for two weeks to prevent Republicans from passing new congressional maps aimed at boosting their advantage in Congress. But redistricting isn’t the only issue waiting for them as the second special legislative session gets underway this week.

Abbott’s agenda for this 30-day special session nearly mirrors the first. It’s packed with issues ranging from efforts to eliminate the state’s standardized test in public schools to cracking down on abortion pills. One new item Abbott added seeks to improve safety measures at youth summer camps following the deadly July 4 weekend flash floods that killed at least 135 people in Central Texas, including 27 girls at Camp Mystic.

On Friday, parents of the campers met with Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dustin Burrows to discuss camp safety reforms such as prevention measures and training standards for camp staff.

Since this is a new special session, lawmakers must refile bills from the first one, but legislation may move more quickly this time around. The Texas Senate had a quorum through the first session and continued hearing and passing bills, so those same bills are likely to zoom through that chamber.

Here are some of the top issues lawmakers will be debating, which all got approval in the Senate during the first special session:

Hill Country flood response and relief: Following the July 4 floods, Abbott is directing lawmakers to look at flood warning systems, emergency communications, natural disaster preparation, relief funding for impacted areas and safety protocols at youth summer camps.

Regulating THC: Abbott instructed lawmakers to regulate hemp-derived THC products after he vetoed a bill during the regular session that would have banned them. In the first special session, the Senate passed its Abbott instructed lawmakers to regulate hemp-derived THC products after he vetoed a bill during the regular session that would have banned them. In the first special session, the Senate passed its second attempt to ban most hemp products, including some that are legal under federal regulations, setting up another potential standoff with the governor.

Limiting property taxes: Lawmakers are considering legislation that would further restrict how much more cities and counties can Lawmakers are considering legislation that would further restrict how much more cities and counties can collect in property taxes without asking voters . Critics of the bill argue that it would place local governments in a financial bind

Bathroom bill: The legislation would require people to use The legislation would require people to use bathrooms aligned with the sex they were assigned at birth in government and school buildings. Offenders would face a $5,000 fine for a first-time violation and $25,000 for subsequent violations.

Cracking down on abortion pills: The legislation seeks to allow anyone who manufactures, distributes, prescribes or provides abortion pills to be The legislation seeks to allow anyone who manufactures, distributes, prescribes or provides abortion pills to be sued for up to $100,000 . It also expands the wrongful death statute and authorizes the attorney general to file lawsuits on the behalf of “unborn children of residents of this state.”

Eliminating STAAR: Lawmakers are pushing to Lawmakers are pushing to scrap the state’s standardized test following concerns about the pressures students face taking the hours-long exam given at the end of every school year. Scores are used to determine whether a student can advance to the next grade level, and is also used to grade their school’s performance.

