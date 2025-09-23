TribCast: Texas’ changing congressional delegation

Recommended Videos

Texas has the second-largest congressional delegation, with 38 U.S. representatives and two senators. The group has lost a lot of seniority in recent years and now, after mid-decade redistricting and a flurry of retirement announcements, it stands to lose a whole lot more. Texas Tribune Washington Correspondent Gabby Birenbaum joins TribCast to dig into what Texas stands to win or lose from these changes, and how the broader debate about age versus experience is influencing these lawmakers’ decisions.

