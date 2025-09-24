Houston businessman Andrew White launches Democratic challenge to Gov. Greg Abbott

Democratic candidate for governor Andrew White is interviewed in his home in Houston on April 20, 2018.

Andrew White, a Houston businessman and son of former Gov. Mark White, launched his bid for governor Wednesday, vowing to run as an independent in the Democratic primary.

“I’m not a culture warrior — I’m a problem solver,” White said in a news release. “Whether it’s floods, school shootings, or the grid failing, we need leaders who prepare us before disaster strikes, not just show up after.”

White, who unsuccessfully sought the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2018, argued on his website that Gov. Greg Abbott “answers to extremists” and has left billions of dollars of federal funds on the table in opposing Medicaid expansion. He also accused Abbott of costing Texans billions more in electricity bills after Winter Storm Uri and through the private school voucher program he pushed lawmakers to enact earlier this year. In a news release, White called Abbott the “architect of these culture wars.”

“It’s time for a new approach,” White said on social media, adding that Democrats needed to expand their base, including independents, to defeat Abbott. On his website, White said he was “determined to build bridges while others burn them.”

White joins Bobby Cole, a rancher and retired firefighter, and Bay City Councilman Benjamin Flores in the Democratic primary to challenge Abbott, who is running for a fourth term.

In his 2018 bid, White fell short in the Democratic primary to Lupe Valdez, a former Dallas County sheriff, who went on to lose to Abbott by more than 13 percentage points.

As of mid-July, Abbott reported that he had raised almost $90 million in campaign contributions, an enormous sum for any challenger to counter. In 2018, White loaned his campaign $1 million. He said he was “all in” this time.

