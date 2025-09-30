Gov. Abbott directs DPS to increase safety at Texas places of worship

SAN ANTONIO – Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to strengthen security around places of worship following a rise in attacks against religious communities.

A news release from Abbott’s office states the increased security will include Texas Highway Patrol troopers, Criminal Investigations Division special agents, and Texas Rangers from DPS’ new Homeland Security Division.

They will work with local, state and federal law enforcement to identify threats and prevent attacks before they occur, the release states.

“Places of worship are sacred,” Abbott said. “We will marshal all resources necessary to safeguard our places of faith. To accomplish that objective, I directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to bolster security efforts to protect places of worship.”

The announcement was made just days after an attack at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan.

A former Marine crashed a pickup into the chapel, shot into the building and set it on fire, officials said.

Four people were killed, and eight more were wounded by gunfire. Officers were on the scene within 30 seconds after the 911 call and eventually shot the attacker.

It was the latest of many shooting attacks on houses of worship in the U.S. over the past 20 years, including one in August that killed two children during Mass at the Church of the Annunciation in Minneapolis.

Texans are encouraged to use the iWatchTexas Community Reporting System to report suspicious activities or behaviors around schools, places of worship, and communities.

Reports can be submitted via the free iWatchTexas mobile app, available for iPhone and Android, online at www.iwatchtx.org, or by calling 1-844-643-2251. Reporting takes less than five minutes, is confidential, and providing contact information is optional but allows for follow-up.

The iWatchTexas program is not for emergencies. In urgent situations, residents should call 911.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.