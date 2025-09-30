TribCast: Will the Texas renewable energy powerhouse survive?

Recommended Videos

This week, Matthew and Eleanor speak with Eric Goff, founder of an energy policy advising firm, about the growth of wind and solar power in Texas and whether it will continue after recent federal efforts targeting the industry.

