North Texas Rep. Nate Schatzline won’t run for reelection

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Recommended Videos

Audio recording is automated for accessibility. Humans wrote and edited the story. See our AI policy , and give us feedback

State Rep. Nate Schatzline, a Fort Worth Republican, said on Monday that he will not seek reelection and instead join a group of faith leaders that encourages churches to speak out about Christian conservative values.

Schatzline is one of the most conservative members of the Legislature’s lower chamber. In a social media post, he said that in his new role at the National Faith Advisory Board he will work to “equip pastors to step up and speak out about religious freedom, to fight for life at all stages, to stand for family values, and to promote a strong America that puts God first.”

“It has never been more clear that the battle for our nation is not political, it is spiritual,” Schatzline wrote. He said he will continue to be a pastor at Mercy Culture Church.

In June, Schatzline briefly sought an open seat in the state Senate but dropped his bid when another hardline conservative, activist Leigh Wambsganss, entered the race with an endorsement from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the chamber’s powerful president.

The National Faith Advisory Board was founded by Paula White, a Florida televangelist who has advised President Donald Trump. White also currently serves on Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission, a group that offers counsel to Trump on religious liberty policies. Patrick serves as the commission’s chair.

After Schatzline announced he would not seek reelection Monday, Fort Worth City Council member Alan Blaylock said he would seek the vacant seat representing north Fort Worth.