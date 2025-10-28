TribCast: Unpacking the constitutional amendments No description found
VIDEO
Audio recording is automated for accessibility. Humans wrote and edited the story. See our
AI policy
, and give us
feedback
.
Early voting has already begun for the November election, and you might be wondering… what’s even on the ballot? Voters are being asked to weigh in on 17 constitutional amendments, most of which have to do with how and how much Texans are taxed.
Joshua Blank, research director with the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin, joins the TribCast to walk through the amendments and how they would impact everyday Texans.
Watch the video above, or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.
Disclosure: University of Texas at Austin has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
2025 Texas Tribune
🎃 HALLOWEEN FORECAST 👻 ▶ 1:14 🎃 HALLOWEEN FORECAST 👻 Community traumatized by uncovered bodies, blood left behind at crime scenes call for change ▶ 1:18 Community traumatized by uncovered bodies, blood left behind at crime scenes call for change 1 dead, 3 detained after Northwest Side motel shooting, SAPD says ▶ 0:45 1 dead, 3 detained after Northwest Side motel shooting, SAPD says WATCH: Hurricane hunter shows inside the eye of Hurricane Melissa ▶ 0:16 WATCH: Hurricane hunter shows inside the eye of Hurricane Melissa Kendall County residents recover from EF-1 tornado ▶ 0:37 Kendall County residents recover from EF-1 tornado USDA: No federal food aid will go out Nov. 1 ▶ 1:25 USDA: No federal food aid will go out Nov. 1 Car plows through Southwest Side bedroom ▶ 0:25 Car plows through Southwest Side bedroom What to know about voting in the Nov. 4 election in Bexar County ▶ 1:04 What to know about voting in the Nov. 4 election in Bexar County Halloween season: How your brain turns fear into fun ▶ 1:46 Halloween season: How your brain turns fear into fun 1-on-1 with Colin Allred, candidate for US Senate ▶ 0:41 1-on-1 with Colin Allred, candidate for US Senate James Talarico shares his favorite things about Texas ▶ 1:48 James Talarico shares his favorite things about Texas Social Security recipients get a 2.8% cost-of-living boost in 2026, average of $56 per month ▶ 0:59 Social Security recipients get a 2.8% cost-of-living boost in 2026, average of $56 per month TCEQ approves wastewater facility permit over Helotes Creek watershed ▶ 2:16 TCEQ approves wastewater facility permit over Helotes Creek watershed Filmmaker Scott Duncan discusses upcoming documentary on brother Tim Duncan ahead of premiere ▶ 0:40 Filmmaker Scott Duncan discusses upcoming documentary on brother Tim Duncan ahead of premiere Cost of convenience: Is it cheaper to shop curbside or in-store? ▶ 1:39 Cost of convenience: Is it cheaper to shop curbside or in-store? Elsewhere Too scales back ‘family friendly’ hours after new location damaged during opening week ▶ 0:18 Elsewhere Too scales back ‘family friendly’ hours after new location damaged during opening week Celebrate the holiday season at The Rock at La Cantera ▶ 0:50 Celebrate the holiday season at The Rock at La Cantera Tips to keep your Halloween, Christmas inflatables safe from potential thieves ▶ 0:49 Tips to keep your Halloween, Christmas inflatables safe from potential thieves Spurs gear, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo apparel banned from polling locations ▶ 0:43 Spurs gear, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo apparel banned from polling locations Who will pay for the new Spurs arena? KSAT explains ▶ 1:44 Who will pay for the new Spurs arena? KSAT explains History of Mamapeño, the mascot who has won baseball hearts across San Antonio ▶ 1:43 History of Mamapeño, the mascot who has won baseball hearts across San Antonio Powdered Wig Machine: From killer cooking show to SA’s underground rock revolution ▶ 1:13 Powdered Wig Machine: From killer cooking show to SA’s underground rock revolution Pop Pistol: San Antonio’s sonic architects celebrate 20 Years of music and art ▶ 0:59 Pop Pistol: San Antonio’s sonic architects celebrate 20 Years of music and art 🦛 Hangin' with the Hippos 🦛 ▶ 0:32 🦛 Hangin' with the Hippos 🦛 From home studio to the stage: mypilotis energizes San Antonio’s indie vibe ▶ 0:59 From home studio to the stage: mypilotis energizes San Antonio’s indie vibe Previous photo Next photo