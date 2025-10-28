Skip to main content
TribCast: Unpacking the constitutional amendments

Texas Tribune

Eleanor Klibanoff

Early voting has already begun for the November election, and you might be wondering… what’s even on the ballot? Voters are being asked to weigh in on 17 constitutional amendments, most of which have to do with how and how much Texans are taxed.

Joshua Blank, research director with the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin, joins the TribCast to walk through the amendments and how they would impact everyday Texans.

