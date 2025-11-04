Skip to main content
TribCast: The neediest Texans are feeling the pain of the government shutdown

Texas Tribune

Matthew Watkins

In this week’s episode of the TribCast, Matthew and Eleanor speak with Texas Tribune reporters Terri Langford and Gabby Birenbaum about how Texans are coping with the loss of SNAP benefits, chaos at airports and rising health care premiums amid partisan fighting in Washington.

