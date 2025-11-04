TribCast: The neediest Texans are feeling the pain of the government shutdown No description found
VIDEO
In this week’s episode of the TribCast, Matthew and Eleanor speak with Texas Tribune reporters Terri Langford and Gabby Birenbaum about how Texans are coping with the loss of SNAP benefits, chaos at airports and rising health care premiums amid partisan fighting in Washington.
