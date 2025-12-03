Cecile Erwin Young, Texas health commissioner, retiring

Cecile Erwin Young, Texas’ health commissioner who was appointed during one of the state’s earliest and worst waves of COVID-19 cases, is retiring. Her last day will be Jan. 2.

“This agency impacts every Texan, and I have been honored to serve the people of this state alongside our dedicated staff,” she said in a news release.

Gov. Greg Abbott will appoint her successor.

Young took the helm of the health and human services department with nearly 37,000 employees in August 2020, as it navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, a crisis in its foster care system, and ongoing criticism of its contracting procedures.

Under Young’s leadership, the foster care system has been stabilized somewhat, some regulatory requirements for care were changed to reduce the burden on medical providers across the state, and federal funds were secured during the pandemic to create a safety net for hospitals.

Young has also overseen the expansion, renovation, and construction of 11 state psychiatric hospitals.

Before taking over as head of the health agency, Young worked at several state agencies and began her work at the Health and Human Services Commission in the early 1990s after the Legislature created it.

When Young took over the state’s health agency, it was in the midst of years of shifting leadership.

Courtney Phillips led the commission for just over a year before leaving to take the top job at Louisiana’s health agency in 2020. And in 2018, contracting scandals forced several top agency officials, including former Commissioner Charles Smith, to step down.

Abbott said Young’s almost four decades of service for Texas are unmatched, and she leaves a remarkable legacy.

“Throughout her leadership at Texas Health and Human Services and her career as a public servant, she demonstrated her commitment to excellence and integrity, and remained focused on caring for Texans and helping them thrive,” he said in a news release.