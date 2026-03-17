Harris County to vote on means for labor groups to represent employees for salary, policy talks

Harris County commissioners will vote Thursday on whether to formalize a process allowing labor organizations to advocate for higher salaries and discuss workplace policies and grievances for county employees.

If passed, the policy would be the first of its kind for a Texas county. Some Texas cities and school districts have adopted similar policies, including the city of Austin and Houston’s school district — represented respectively by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, and the Houston Federation of Teachers.

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It would allow county employees to be represented by a labor union of their choosing, but would give county commissioners the final say over all personnel policies and salaries.

Nearly 20,000 people work for the county, making it the sixth-biggest employer in Harris last year.

“It gives them a voice to advocate for good jobs, wages and benefits, working conditions and other needs so that they can enjoy life and dignity,” said Commissioner Rodney Ellis, who proposed the policy to the five-member commissioners court, which includes County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

State law prohibits public employees from collectively bargaining for contracts or going on strike, but does not keep them from being represented by labor organizations. Ellis said his proposal creates a communication process for a labor organization to discuss such issues with county representatives.

“This policy just gives workers a true voice, a real seat at the table,” he said.

Local police and firefighter departments in Texas are allowed to unionize and collectively bargain. Both departments in Houston have recently celebrated big wins: The Houston Police Officers’ Union last year secured a nearly 37% salary increase for police officers, and a year before, the Houston Fire Department negotiated a $1.5 billion settlement and labor contract for firefighters.

County employees would not be required to join the labor organization, but those who do would vote on which association would represent them. An association would need at least 50% of employee support to be chosen outright. If none receive half the vote, associations receiving at least 20% of employee votes would advance to a runoff.

Harris County, with nearly 5 million residents, is the third most populous county in the country, and Ellis said he hopes other Texas counties will adopt similar policies.

“Harris County workers keep the county running,” said Ellis, whose precinct includes both of Houston’s airports, along with several sports stadiums and universities. “They fix the roads, keep our parks clean and safe. They respond during emergencies. They make sure government works. They are the essential cog that keeps the third-largest county in the country operating.”

Commissioner Lesley Briones said she plans to vote in favor of the policy.

“It is a win for our employees and for our community,” Briones said. “By empowering workers’ voices and creating a pathway for employee-centered input, we build trust, strengthen our organization, and deliver better results for the Harris County families we serve.”

Ellis said if commissioners approve the initiative, among the first concerns he expects employees to bring up include salaries and the county’s remote working policy, which currently allows employees to work outside of the office but does not guarantee the option.

Ellis said he’s hopeful he will have the support of the rest of the commissioners court, but Commissioner Tom Ramsey told Fox 26 last week that he’s skeptical of the idea.

“We have many issues to focus on in Harris County, we don’t need the distraction of trying to set up a union,” said Ramsey, the court’s lone Republican.

Ellis reiterated that his proposal doesn’t establish a union.

“It professionalizes employees’ (process) to have to be informed of their ability to receive representation before grievance disciplinary meetings,” he said. “This does not allow for collective bargaining.”