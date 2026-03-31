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Texas

TribCast: Assessing the rollout of Texas school vouchers

Texas Tribune

Matthew Watkins

(Evan L&#039;Roy For The Texas Tribune, Evan L'Roy For The Texas Tribune)

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Tuesday was the deadline for Texas families to apply for the state’s first school vouchers. In this week’s episode of the TribCast, hosts Matthew and Eleanor speak with Jaden Edison, the Tribune’s education reporter, about who signed up, the future of the program and why Muslim schools were initially shut out from participating.

Watch the video above or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.

2026 Texas Tribune

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