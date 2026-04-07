Texans, tell us what matters to you this election year

Even without a presidential election, 2026 is a decisive election year for Texans with a nationally-watched U.S. Senate race and more than 18 statewide elected positions on the ballot.

And Texans showed up with record turnout for the March primaries. Now, as we head toward the May 26 primary runoffs, including the rematch between U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton, we want to hear from Texas voters and residents.

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Please take a couple minutes to fill out the form below, which will help us center the voices of everyday Texans in our reporting and understand what you care about this election cycle. We want to hear from all Texas residents — regardless of voter eligibility. While not all Texans can cast ballots, everyone who lives here is impacted by policy decisions in the state.