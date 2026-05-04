Texas’ 18th Congressional District Democratic runoff: Who is running and what to know

(U.S. House Of Representatives Website, U.S. House Of Representatives Website)

In this rare clash of sitting incumbents, Houston Democratic Reps. Al Green and Christian Menefee are squaring off after the Legislature consolidated their two Houston districts, both long represented by Black Democrats, into one during last summer’s redistricting.

The runoff pits the Texas delegation’s newest member, Menefee, 38, against one of its longest-tenured — the 78-year-old Green. With the two candidates largely aligned on policy, the race has turned on each of their fighting styles and whether voters prefer Green’s congressional experience and protests against Donald Trump or Menefee’s millennial energy and history of waging legal battles with Texas Republicans.

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The two do have differing stances on cryptocurrency, with Green a skeptic and Menefee more willing to embrace the industry as it spends lavishly in support of his candidacy.

Texas’ 18th Congressional District has a majority Black voter population and is one of the deepest blue seats in Texas. Long a bastion of Black political power — past representatives include Barbara Jordan, Craig Washington and Sheila Jackson Lee — it was left without representation for nearly a year after Rep. Sylvester Turner died in office in March 2025. Menefee led the November special election and won the January runoff to finish out Turner’s term.

The new district encompasses the majority of Green’s old 9th Congressional District, as well as key areas of Menefee’s.

Population race/ethnicity: 44.8% Black, 35.5% Hispanic, 12.8% white, 7.5% Asian

2024 presidential results in district: Harris +55 (Harris 76.7%, Trump 21.8%)

Counties in district: Harris, Fort Bend

Cities in district: Houston, Missouri City, Fresno

Campaign site Al Green Democrat, incumbent in 9th District 💰 Campaign finance: Total raised: $1.2 million

Total spent: $1.1 million

Cash on hand: $265,000

Outside spending: $0 💰 Notable donors and outside spending support this cycle: Former Houston Metro chair Carrin Patman

HillCo lobbying firm cofounder Bill Miller

Healthcare executive Tahir Javed

Houston trial attorney Benjamin Hall III

Former Rep. Chet Edwards, D-Waco

PAC to the Future, Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s leadership PAC

Experience:

U.S. representative for Texas’ 9th Congressional District since 2005

Senior member of the House Financial Services Committee and ranking member of its Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations

Served as Harris County justice of the peace for over 25 years

Former Houston NAACP president

Endorsements:

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis

State Reps. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, and Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston

Houston City Council member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz

Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Texas

Communications Workers of America (CWA) District 6

Policy stances:

Opposes cuts to Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security; has vowed to vote against such reductions and interrupted Trump’s address to Congress last year, shouting that the president “had no mandate to cut Medicaid.”

Supports immigration reforms to speed up processing backlogs and “protect those who come to this great nation for a better life.”

Opposes efforts to undermine civil liberties of the LGBTQ+ community, saying “the protection of their rights and existence is of the utmost importance.”

In the news:

How to contact or learn more:

info@algreen.org

Keep Al Green in Congress

P.O. Box 56761

Houston, TX 77256

Link to campaign site

Campaign site Christian Menefee Democrat, incumbent 💰 Campaign finance: Total raised: $3.2 million

Total spent: $3 million

Cash on hand: $256,000

Outside spending: $2.05 million 💰 Notable donors and outside spending support this cycle: Protect Progress, a super PAC affiliated with the crypto industry : $1.66 million

Leaders We Deserve : $287,000

Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC: $100,000

Texas trial lawyer and megadonor Amber Mostyn

Houston billionaire philanthropist John Arnold

Experience:

U.S. representative for Texas’ 18th Congressional District since 2026

Served as Harris County attorney from 2021 to 2026, becoming the youngest person and first African American to hold the office

In the county attorney’s office, brought numerous lawsuits against Republican state officials and corporations over voting rights, public health and the environment

Endorsements:

Former U.S. Rep. Erica Lee Carter

State Reps. Ana Hernandez and Lauren Ashley Simmons

Houston City Council members Sallie Alcorn, Mario Castillo, Joaquin Martinez, Ed Pollard and Tiffany Thomas

Houston Black American Democrats

Houston Federation of Teachers

Policy stances:

Supports Medicare for All, the framework for a single-payer healthcare system

Supports raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour

Wants to harness blockchain and AI to both strengthen the economy and protect workers and consumers, through legislation that promotes practical blockchain uses like combating deed fraud

In the news:

How to contact or learn more:

Menefee for Congress

P.O. Box 667204

Houston, TX 77266

team@christianmenefee.com

Link to campaign site