Texas’ 18th Congressional District Democratic runoff: Who is running and what to know

In this rare clash of sitting incumbents, Houston Democratic Reps. Al Green and Christian Menefee are squaring off after the Legislature consolidated their two Houston districts, both long represented by Black Democrats, into one during last summer’s redistricting.
The runoff pits the Texas delegation’s newest member, Menefee, 38, against one of its longest-tenured — the 78-year-old Green. With the two candidates largely aligned on policy, the race has turned on each of their fighting styles and whether voters prefer Green’s congressional experience and protests against Donald Trump or Menefee’s millennial energy and history of waging legal battles with Texas Republicans.
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The two do have differing stances on cryptocurrency, with Green a skeptic and Menefee more willing to embrace the industry as it spends lavishly in support of his candidacy.
Texas’ 18th Congressional District has a majority Black voter population and is one of the deepest blue seats in Texas. Long a bastion of Black political power — past representatives include Barbara Jordan, Craig Washington and Sheila Jackson Lee — it was left without representation for nearly a year after Rep. Sylvester Turner died in office in March 2025. Menefee led the November special election and won the January runoff to finish out Turner’s term.
The new district encompasses the majority of Green’s old 9th Congressional District, as well as key areas of Menefee’s.
- Population race/ethnicity: 44.8% Black, 35.5% Hispanic, 12.8% white, 7.5% Asian
- 2024 presidential results in district: Harris +55 (Harris 76.7%, Trump 21.8%)
- Counties in district: Harris, Fort Bend
- Cities in district: Houston, Missouri City, Fresno
Al Green
Democrat, incumbent in 9th District
💰 Campaign finance:
- Total raised: $1.2 million
- Total spent: $1.1 million
- Cash on hand: $265,000
- Outside spending: $0
💰 Notable donors and outside spending support this cycle:
- Former Houston Metro chair Carrin Patman
- HillCo lobbying firm cofounder Bill Miller
- Healthcare executive Tahir Javed
- Houston trial attorney Benjamin Hall III
- Former Rep. Chet Edwards, D-Waco
- PAC to the Future, Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s leadership PAC
Experience:
- U.S. representative for Texas’ 9th Congressional District since 2005
- Senior member of the House Financial Services Committee and ranking member of its Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations
- Served as Harris County justice of the peace for over 25 years
- Former Houston NAACP president
Endorsements:
- U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio
- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo
- Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis
- State Reps. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, and Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston
- Houston City Council member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz
- Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Texas
- Communications Workers of America (CWA) District 6
Policy stances:
- Opposes cuts to Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security; has vowed to vote against such reductions and interrupted Trump’s address to Congress last year, shouting that the president “had no mandate to cut Medicaid.”
- Supports immigration reforms to speed up processing backlogs and “protect those who come to this great nation for a better life.”
- Opposes efforts to undermine civil liberties of the LGBTQ+ community, saying “the protection of their rights and existence is of the utmost importance.”
In the news:
How to contact or learn more:
info@algreen.org
Keep Al Green in Congress
P.O. Box 56761
Houston, TX 77256
Link to campaign site
Christian Menefee
Democrat, incumbent
💰 Campaign finance:
- Total raised: $3.2 million
- Total spent: $3 million
- Cash on hand: $256,000
- Outside spending: $2.05 million
💰 Notable donors and outside spending support this cycle:
- Protect Progress, a super PAC affiliated with the crypto industry : $1.66 million
- Leaders We Deserve : $287,000
- Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC: $100,000
- Texas trial lawyer and megadonor Amber Mostyn
- Houston billionaire philanthropist John Arnold
Experience:
- U.S. representative for Texas’ 18th Congressional District since 2026
- Served as Harris County attorney from 2021 to 2026, becoming the youngest person and first African American to hold the office
- In the county attorney’s office, brought numerous lawsuits against Republican state officials and corporations over voting rights, public health and the environment
Endorsements:
- Former U.S. Rep. Erica Lee Carter
- State Reps. Ana Hernandez and Lauren Ashley Simmons
- Houston City Council members Sallie Alcorn, Mario Castillo, Joaquin Martinez, Ed Pollard and Tiffany Thomas
- Houston Black American Democrats
- Houston Federation of Teachers
Policy stances:
- Supports Medicare for All, the framework for a single-payer healthcare system
- Supports raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour
- Wants to harness blockchain and AI to both strengthen the economy and protect workers and consumers, through legislation that promotes practical blockchain uses like combating deed fraud
In the news:
How to contact or learn more:
Menefee for Congress
P.O. Box 667204
Houston, TX 77266
team@christianmenefee.com