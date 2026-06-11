Corpus Christi’s delayed water response bubbles up to Texas governor’s race

Corpus Christi’s impending water crisis — and delayed action by city leaders — has become an issue in the race for Texas governor, with Gov. Greg Abbott threatening a state takeover of the city and his Democratic opponent, Gina Hinojosa, criticizing his “strong-arm” approach.

Frustration grew after the Corpus Christi City Council voted last week to again push back a decision on building an almost billion-dollar water treatment plant, even as projections show the coastal community facing mandatory water restrictions in early 2027.

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After the vote, the governor’s office didn’t hold back.

“The moment for leadership arrived, but the Council met it with a whimper and a complaint,” said Robert Black, Abbott’s chief of staff.

Instead of taking “meaningful steps to meet the long-term water needs of their citizens,” council members “chose to bicker, blame, and hide behind excuses and ‘studies’ rather than take action,” Black said in a statement.

Black underscored the governor’s frustration with city leaders. In March, when water levels in two of the city’s main reservoirs fell to historic lows, Abbott said: “Corpus Christi is a victim not because of lack of water. They’re a victim because of a lack of ability to make a decision.”

Abbott threatened a state takeover if Corpus Christi, the state’s eighth-largest city, couldn’t get its act together. “We can only give them a little time more before the state of Texas has to take over and micromanage that city and run that city,” he said.

Hinojosa criticized Abbott’s rigid approach.

“Let’s be clear: this is not just a city issue, this is a crisis that requires a governor who shows up as a partner with local communities — bringing together state and federal resources to get this right — not someone who threatens to cut off funding unless a city does exactly what his insiders want,” Hinojosa said last week.

Asked what she would do differently, Hinojosa told The Texas Tribune she would seek to regulate industrial use.

“As Governor, I’d sign an executive order to ensure citizens of Corpus have the water they need by making industry cut back when water is at risk and pay to fund solutions so we never wind up here again,” she said.

Hinojosa, an Austin state representative, accused Abbott of prioritizing Corpus Christi’s industrial sector over residents. The city’s large-volume customers consume more than half of the city’s water supply, including Valero Energy Corp. and ExxonMobil (both have donated to Abbott’s campaign, $25,000 this year from Valero and $15,000 from Exxon in 2024).

“Industry guzzles two-thirds of the water and needs to pay its fair share,” Hinojosa said last week in a statement. “Instead, Abbott wanted the citizens to pay so his donors could keep getting water cheap.”

Over the past decade, the city promised a sufficient water supply as it courted large companies to build refineries, natural gas export terminals and other industrial facilities along Corpus Christi Bay.

The City Council in September halted efforts to build a $1.2 billion desalination plant — capable of treating around 30 million gallons of seawater a day beginning in 2029 — citing concerns about the cost and environmental impact from salty discharge into the bay.

But a historic drought and rising demand has placed the city on the path of reaching, by early 2027, a Level 1 emergency — the point when supply is six months from falling short of demand, triggering mandatory restrictions. The city water department recently asked the City Council to reconsider the Inner Harbor desalination project, now with a whittled-down $978.8 million price tag.

After a marathon 15-hour meeting last week, the council voted 7-2 to delay a decision until Sept. 1. Most of the more than 100 community members who spoke during the meeting opposed the project. Some doubted an environmental study that concluded the plant’s discharge wouldn’t affect the bay’s sea life.

But project supporters, saying the city’s livelihood is on the line, view a desalination plant as a drought-proof solution to future dry spells. The water department’s proposal is fully permitted and about 60% designed.

Corpus Christi received a $2.75 million loan from the state in 2017 for the project’s initial stages. In 2020, the state provided $222 million more in loans for the plant, and two years later, another $535 million, of which $10 million has been disbursed.

“Governor Abbott and the State of Texas have done their part,” his chief of staff Black said. “We have expedited funding and permits for new wells, paid for pipeline upgrades, fully permitted the Inner Harbor Plant, and provided more than $800 million in funding for water projects.”

Hinojosa said the governor has fallen short of addressing the expected shortage.

“For more than a decade, Abbott has traveled to Corpus Christi for photo ops and ribbon-cutting ceremonies while failing to solve the impending crisis,” she said. “The people of Corpus Christi deserve leadership, and as governor, I’ll deliver it.”

Council Member Gil Hernandez, who made the motion to delay consideration of the desalination plant until September, said there is no rush to make a final decision on a project that would take about three years to build.

“It does us no good in this water crisis that we’re in right now,” Hernandez said. “That desal plant is not an emergency decision.”

The city has taken other action to find short-term water sources, he said, including more than a dozen wells drilled in Nueces County as part of the Evangeline Groundwater Project. The city hopes to drill nearly a dozen additional wells in Sinton, about a 30-minute drive north of Corpus Christi. That project, however, has been delayed by objections by the city of Sinton and other water users who say the effort threatens their underground water supplies.

“We made the decisions to get us water quickly through those other projects, and that’s going to meet our needs,” Hernandez said. “Desal really is a long-term play for us.”

Mayor Paulette Guajardo said that the governor’s position supports her intent to move forward on the Inner Harbor project.

“The Governor’s Office has made it clear: Corpus Christi cannot afford endless delays when it comes to securing our water supply,” she wrote on Facebook. “That is why I voted against tabling the Inner Harbor Seawater Desalination Project. … Leadership is not about finding excuses to postpone difficult decisions.”

City Manager Peter Zanoni said he appreciates the governor’s efforts to help Corpus Christi survive the drought, such as allowing the city to pull around 40 million gallons of water a day from Lake Texana even if levels fall below 50% — a situation that normally triggers an automatic 10% reduction in pumping. The city has not yet had to curtail pumping because recent rain brought the reservoir to nearly full capacity.

Zanoni added that the water department has been working with the governor’s office several times a week to discuss future water projects.

“He has been a leader in helping us bring on numerous water supply projects,” Zanoni said. “The governor is one who likes certainty and predictability, and likes to make decisions, and so I would leave it at that.”

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