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Texas

Midland shooting leaves one dead, 10 injured; police say suspect was also killed

Texas Tribune

Colleen Deguzman

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The city of Midland has confirmed that two people are dead, including the suspected shooter, after a Friday morning shooting left 10 others wounded on the city’s south side.

The shooting began around 8 a.m., and residents received a stay-in-place notification as police surrounded the barricaded suspect. The city confirmed that the suspected shooter was dead around 11:30 a.m. A motive of the shooter has not been confirmed. 

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Mayor Lori Blong said in a Friday news conference that officials had no further details on the suspect or on the dead victim. 

Blong confirmed that the shooting happened in the southeast area and progressed south. Hotels and a convention center are near where the shooting happened, along with Beal Park.  

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this tragic incident,” said Mayor Pro-tem Amy Stretcher Burkes. “We’re also praying for law enforcement officers, first responders, and the surgical teams working tirelessly to protect lives and provide care during this difficult time.” 

Gov. Greg Abbott shared condolences for the city, and is urging the community to cooperate with local police. 

“The Governor commends the swift and professional response of the Midland Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, and all assisting law enforcement agencies working to protect the public,” he said in a statement. “Texas stands ready to provide any additional state resources or support.”

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick echoed the sentiment in a post on X.

“Texans are heartbroken over the news of a shooting in Midland. Please join Jan and me in prayer for the victims, their families, and the city of Midland,” he wrote. “Please also pray for our brave first responders who put themselves in harm’s way to keep the Midland community safe.”

2026 Texas Tribune

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