Talarico pledges $25 million for Black voter outreach at sometimes tense Houston town hall

Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language.

For over an hour Sunday, Democratic U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico stood on stage and fielded questions and, at times, frustration from Black Texans at a majority-Black town hall in Houston.

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“I’m voting for James Talarico, and I hope you do, too — but I want y’all to come and have the conversation with him today,” U.S. Rep. Christian Menefee, D-Houston, said in introducing Talarico. “Express the things that you’re excited about, the things you’re concerned about, because I happen to be one of those people who believes that, for far too long, the Democratic Party has taken Black folks for granted, and it’s important to me that he understand the issues that are facing us today.”

The stop was meant specifically as a forum for Black voters to press the state lawmaker on their priorities and reflected a recent spate of outreach efforts Talarico has undertaken to engage Black Texans. After an acrimonious primary in which he defeated U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a prominent Black elected official, the Austin Democrat has for months faced accusations online and among some elected leaders that he hasn’t done enough to court Black voters, who overwhelmingly went for Crockett.

On Sunday, Talarico answered by giving the crowd a rundown of his efforts to engage with the Black community and announcing a number: a pledge to spend $25 million on Black voter outreach, which he said was the largest such investment in modern Texas history.

“I’m committing to you here that we will be putting resources where our mouth is, and we’re going to be reaching out to these voters across the state so that we can win this race in November,” Talarico said. “I don’t want any Texan to vote for me just because they don’t like Ken Paxton. I want people to be excited about what we’re trying to do in this movement.”

For much of the event, attendees asked Talarico about his policy positions on voting rights, Black rural farmers, immigration and the Trump administration’s attack on diversity, equity and inclusion. They asked him about the Black representation on his campaign staff and how he planned to support down-ballot Democrats, particularly Black candidates.

While some rallygoers, including a handful of content creators in the audience who have helped drive the conversation around Talarico’s Black outreach, expressed skepticism of his campaign, many others pressed him on how he would earn Black voters’ trust while noting they were personally supportive of him.

Earnest Babalola Goodrich asks James Talarico a question during a town hall meeting at Kingdom Builders Center on Sunday. Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune

“I am a Crockett supporter, but you sold me,” Earnest Babalola Goodrich, a local precinct chair, told Talarico. “But how are you gonna earn the militant Black Democratic vote? … Uncle Earnie does support you, but I want to see more. I want you to earn that hard vote.”

In his opening remarks, Talarico acknowledged Menefee’s sentiment and the reality that, for a Democrat, “there is no way to win Texas without showing up for, investing in and listening to Black communities across this state.”

“The congressman spoke a hard truth that for too long, the Democratic Party has taken Black voters for granted, assumed that Black folks here in Texas and around the country are just going to show up and vote for any Democratic candidate, and we know that’s not true,” Talarico said.

But disappointment with his campaign burst into view toward the end of the town hall, when his staff noted they had time for one more question, roughly 45 minutes into the question and answer portion of his appearance. Talarico said he would stick around to chat with anyone who had outstanding questions through the end of the photo line, and took additional questions on stage for another 20 minutes.

Kandice Webber asks for a chance to question U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico during Sunday’s Houston town hall meeting. Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune

Kandice Webber, 50, a Houston nurse and political content creator, interjected, shouting that she had driven 45 minutes to be at the town hall and demanding that Talarico answer any remaining questions.

“Black people don’t trust you for this reason,” Webber said to a mix of scattered applause and disapproving murmurs from the audience. “And you cannot win without us, so you stay here and you answer our questions — or you suffer the consequences.”

Talarico responded that he was “happy to engage.”

“This is what this conversation’s supposed to be about,” he said. “So, one, I want to thank you for your honesty and for being willing to speak your truth to me as a candidate and us as a campaign. I talked a little bit earlier about my desire to earn the trust of every Black Texan. This is not the end of a conversation. This is the beginning of a conversation.”

In an interview after the event, Webber accused Talarico of being a “Teach for America plant” who wanted to “privatize” public schools. She said she wanted to see him back a moratorium on charter schools across the country and to sit with everyday parents of children in public schools.

Talarico spent two years teaching middle school through Teach for America, a national education nonprofit that recruits and trains people who commit to teaching for at least two years in high-needs schools around the country. As a state lawmaker, he’s been a leading advocate for public education, pushing to increase public school funding and opposing Gov. Greg Abbott’s private school voucher program. He took heat during the Democratic primary for his prior campaign support from a group called Charter Schools Now PAC.

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey of Fort Worth praised Talarico for taking questions at the town hall and emphasized that Webber’s pushback didn’t necessarily represent everyone’s views there.

“[Y]ou will never, nor should you ever, make everyone happy,” Veasey wrote on X. “And, you never know who the one person might have been.”

Webber later posted a video on social media in which she said “real Black folks” were going to sit the election out to teach “white moderates” a lesson about earning the support of Black voters. She said she would prefer Paxton, Talarico’s GOP opponent, winning the Senate seat over Talarico trying to “instill your great white hope in my motherfucking people and watch you let us down.” Paxton, she argued, would have less power “to terrorize and torture Black Texas voters and Texas children” as a senator than he does as attorney general.

“I’m not fixing to let your white moderates win,” Webber said. “Because in 2028, we need to elect a new motherfucking president. And if you white moderates and you lowly ass fucking candidates like James Talarico keep pulling your shit, we’re going to end up with another fucking Trump.”

At the town hall, Talarico highlighted his efforts to earn Black support, including recent interviews he’s done with Black media such as Houston’s 93.7 The Beat and UrbanView; stops he’s made at Black churches and historically Black universities; and endorsements he’s picked up from Crockett and groups like the Texas Organizing Project, which works to mobilize Black and Latino voters. He also noted his policy positions to address rising everyday costs, healthcare access, early childhood education, voting rights and maternal mortality, which disproportionately impacts Black women.

State Rep. Lauren Ashley Simmons, D-Houston, smiles as she listens during Sunday’s town hall. Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune

Several Black elected officials attended the town hall in support of Talarico, including Menefee, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Houston Mayor Pro Tem Martha Castex-Tatum and state Reps. Alma Allen, Christian Manuel, Ron Reynolds and Lauren Ashley Simmons.

“It’s time for us to unite behind a fighter — he’s a Bible thumper, but he knows how to do a little punching, too,” Simmons said on stage. “I supported my soror Congresswoman Crockett. But like I said, primaries are family fights. So we licked our wounds on Tuesday, and then Wednesday we woke up ready for war.”

Recent public polling found that 80% of likely Black voters planned to support Talarico over Paxton in November. At this point in their respective election cycles in 2018 and 2024, Democratic U.S. Senate nominees Beto O’Rourke and Colin Allred both polled below 50% among Black voters — and both ultimately won roughly 90% of the group. Still, Democrats are concerned less with the prospect of Black voters defecting to Paxton than with the risk of too many staying home or skipping the Senate race on their ballots.

Juli McShay, another Houston content creator, asked Talarico to “rebuke” online supporters whom she accused of harassing Crockett and other Black political influencers who were not yet fully in his camp, and she pressed him on what she described as a monthslong delay in outreach Talarico had committed to doing in Houston.

Talarico said his campaign was laying the groundwork to continue ramping up its activities in the coming months, and he asked McShay and others to continue holding him accountable. Then he repeated a defense of Crockett he has made several times throughout his campaign.

“Let me say this as clearly as I possibly can: If you claim to be my supporter, if you claim to be a part of this movement that we are building, please keep Congresswoman Crockett’s name out of your mouth,” Talarico said. “The congresswoman has been incredibly helpful. She’s done more than she needed to do, and so I am demanding that anyone who claims to be a supporter of mine anywhere treat the congresswoman with the respect that she has earned.”

State Rep. Jolanda Jones, who has criticized Talarico’s Black outreach and accused him of being “unwilling” to reach out to her directly and “have a substantive conversation” about earning support from Black Texans, said on X after the town hall that she invited Talarico to a “listening event” on Tuesday called “The Road to Blue Goes Through Black.”

In response to an audience question about whether he had returned Jones’ calls, Talarico said they had spoken over the phone, but he acknowledged that it was taking him too long to return messages from fellow elected officials.

“The amount of incoming has been a lot, and I am doing my best to make sure that I’m returning calls as fast as possible,” he said, adding that his campaign team had developed a system to track and return such calls. “There’s no way for any one candidate to truly represent the diversity of the state. You have to have a team and not just of staff … but also a team of local elected officials, community leaders, faith leaders — and we’re building out that extended team.”