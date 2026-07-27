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Use our database to see what state employees in Texas are paid, as of July 2026
Texas Tribune
Rob Reid
Published:
July 27, 2026 at 5:00 AM
Tags:
Politics
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State Government
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Department of State Health Services (organization)
,
Texas Comptroller Of Public Accounts (private) (organization)
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Texas Department Of Criminal Justice
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Texas House of Representatives (organization)
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Texas Legislature (organization)
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Texas Senate (organization)
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Well C Homepage
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Texas Legislature
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2026 Texas Tribune
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