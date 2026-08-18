Texas Tribune Festival 2026: Our full lineup is here

Today, we announce our full program for the 2026 Texas Tribune Festival, and it comes at one of the most consequential moments in our state and our country’s future.

This Sept. 24-26 in downtown Austin, over three days and more than 100 programs, we reckon with American democracy under pressure, the battle for Texas, the future of public education and energy, who gets to tell America’s story, and how AI is reshaping how we live, work and govern. Joining us in those conversations are some of the prominent voices in American political and civic life: U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia; Gov. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma; Dolores Huerta, labor leader and civil rights activist; Maggie Haberman, co-author of “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.” There are fundamental questions we’ll be answering together over three packed days of programming:

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Can American democracy survive the pressure it’s under, and what will it take to protect it?

Who will win the battle for Texas, and what does it mean for the rest of the country?

From trans rights to pluralism under pressure, what does it mean to belong in a divided public square?

From AI to the systems holding communities together, including public education and healthcare, what are the decisions that will define Texas for a generation?

Who gets to tell America’s 250-year-old story, and whose voices have been left out?

Others joining us this September include Imani Perry, professor at Harvard University and author of “Black in Blues: How a Color Tells the Story of My People”; Ibram X. Kendi, author of “Chain of Ideas: The Origins of Our Authoritarian Age”; Marjorie Taylor Greene, former U.S. representative, R-Georgia; U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Austin; Gina Hinojosa, Democratic nominee for Texas governor and state representative, D-Austin; and Karl Rove, former White House deputy chief of staff.

This year, the TribFest experience also goes beyond the stage, with more opportunities than ever for Texans to connect with one another off-stage. We have special meet-ups scheduled for students, educators and journalists; documentary screenings all day Friday at Austin’s Hyperreal Film Club; a special Saturday interactive experience with music, food and special presentations called The Commons; and TribFest’s first official after party following a return of CatchLight Live of photojournalism. We’re excited to share even more in the next few weeks, including the announcement of our opening and closing keynote conversations, more information on our special events along with experiences for students, Texas Tribune members and executive pass holders. TribFest has always been about more than what happens on stage. It’s about Texans coming together who care deeply about Texas, their community, and their democracy, and discovering over three days that we have more to say to, and learn from, each other than we expected.

Join us this September.

Dive into our 2026 TribFest program and purchase your TribFest tickets today.