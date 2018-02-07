Texas State University police say off-campus shooting was self-inflicted

UPDATE: The Texas State University Police Department has issued an update regarding their search for a robbery suspect.

According to police, the shooting was self-inflicted and that the individuals involved in the robbery have now been Identified.

TXState Alert:UPD assisted SMPD with a reported robbery/shooting 4 am Investigators revealed shooting self inflicted. Individuals involved have been Identified. — Texas State UPD (@TxStateUPD) February 7, 2018

---

(Original Story)

Police with Texas State University in San Marcos are searching for a suspect in an off-campus shooting that resulted in an injury.

According to the Texas State University Police Department's Twitter account, officers are searching for a male suspect last seen driving toward the school campus. The shooting was reported just before 3:30 a.m. at a Broadway Bank in the 300 block of North CM Allen Parkway.

RELATED: For the fifth time in a year, Texas State's president has had to respond to racism on campus

RELATED: Texas State Police investigating aggravated robbery at student housing complex

The Texas State University Police Department said they are searching for a suspect described as a male, wearing black shirt and black pants possessing a weapon and driving a silver Subaru.

Officials said that the university is not on lockdown. People are being asked to call university police if they have information on the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Police continue search for male suspect in off-campus shooting. Suspect last seen driving toward TXST San Marcos campus If you have any info call UPD 245-2805 — Texas State UPD (@TxStateUPD) February 7, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.