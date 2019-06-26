Silver Alert issued for missing Comal County man

SAN ANTONIO - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 86-year-old man from Comal County.

The Comal County Sheriff's Office said James Lawson Butler was last seen Tuesday in New Braunfels driving a Black, 2005 Ford F-250 with Texas license plate BN24242.

Butler is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs roughly 158 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki shorts and gray tennis shoes. He has a watch and a chain necklace with a ring on the left ring finger, and his left pinky finger is in a curved position.

Authorities said Butler has hearing problems and is not wearing hearing aids. He has on a medical device from his navel to his legs.

Law enforcement officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding Butler's whereabouts, contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.

